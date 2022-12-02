Britain’s Got Talent: what have other judges said about David Walliams’ exit? David Walliams has reportedly quit the popular talent show

Britain’s Got Talent will be returning to TV soon - but may be missing a judge as David Walliams has reportedly quit the series following a transcript leak, which revealed that the TV personality made derogatory comments to two contestants on the show. However, there are three other judges - so what have Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden had to say about his exit?

Speaking to The Daily Star, Simon said to "ask [him] in a few weeks" after he could confirm whether David would be coming back to the show. He added: "For me the most important thing is talent. It’s always about that. If you don’t have great talent, you don’t have a show. That’s all I care about." The judge refused to answer questions about his conduct, adding: "Can we not go there? If you don't mind." He has yet to speak out since it was reported that David has stepped down.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows her support for David Walliams amid backlash

Amanda has supported David following the controversy. Talking to GMB at The Variety Awards, the mum-of-two said: "I would like to see the judging panel look like it looked before. We are a great team, we're a family." When asked whether she was 'Team David', Amanda enthused: "Of course, I'm 'Team David.'"

Will David be replaced?

Alesha has yet to speak out about the controversy. However, the trio have been spending time together with David, and recently celebrated Thanksgiving dinner together alongside Simon’s partner, Lauren Silverman.

Amanda has said she is on team David

After David stepped down, a show's spokesperson said: "The judging panel for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course. It’s still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year’s show. No decision, though, has been made as yet."

