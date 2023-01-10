Britain Got Talent: Amanda Holden's close friend and comedian Alan Carr set to replace David Walliams – report David is thought to have stood down following controversial comments

Britain's Got Talent bosses have been on the lookout for a new judge following controversy surrounding David Walliams after a transcript was leaked in which he insulted two contestants with expletive comments – and it looks like they might have finally found the perfect replacement!

Alan Carr, who is good pals with fellow judge Amanda Holden, is reportedly taking over the the children's book author. According to the Daily Mail, it is thought that the comedian will be great with the contestant, and that he will be funny but kind – the perfect combination!

Should he land the role, he will be joining Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda on the judging panel. HELLO! has reached out to ITV for confirmation.

The news should be confirmed soon enough, as filming is set to begin in late January – and we can't wait to find out!

Amanda and Alan are currently starring in their own show

David previously apologised following the leaked transcripts, and released a statement which read: " I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

In one of the conversations, he commented on a female contestant, saying: "She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to [expletive] them, but you don’t."

Amanda has previously revealed that he should like David to remain on the show. Talking to GMB at The Variety Awards back in November, the mum-of-two gushed: "I would like to see the judging panel look like it looked before. We are a great team, we're a family."

When asked whether she was 'Team David', Amanda enthused: "Of course I'm 'Team David'".

