Grace viewers saying the same thing about series three premiere

Hit detective drama Grace returned on Sunday night and while some viewers took issue with ITV allowing a violent storyline to air ahead of the 9pm watershed, most fans praised the gripping season three premiere.

The episode, titled Dead Like You, saw DI Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson investigate a sexual assault that took place after a police leaving do at the Royal Edward Hotel. The case reminds Grace of a previous investigation from a decade earlier involving a criminal known as 'the Brighton prowler' who was never caught.

WATCH: Grace's season three trailer hints at upcoming dramatic moments

Loading the player...

Taking to Twitter, some viewers complained about the programme airing graphic scenes before the watershed. One person wrote: "What happened to the watershed @ITV ghastly episode of #Grace, nasty, like something from the 70s," while another added: "Honestly, @ITV have you no respect for the watershed? I adore #Grace, #Vera, and #Endeavour, but they are *post-watershed* shows and should begin at 9pm. Find something else for the 8pm slot."

MORE: Shaun Evans reveals why Endeavour had to end with series nine

MORE: Redemption: Meet the cast of the new ITV drama – including this Derry Girls star

Most viewers, however, were compelled by the storyline and took to Twitter to praise the series three premiere, with some hailing it the "best episode" of the show so far. One person wrote: "Amazing episode of #Grace maybe it's because of the story but this episode felt like it was on another level to the rest. John Simm will always carry the show and so far it's been good. However, this episode was brilliant."

John Simm stars as DI Grace in the series

A second fan wrote: "#Grace what a brilliant episode and interesting twist about his wife," while a third added: "Finally, series three seems to have found its groove. Engaging mystery which unfolded very well, rather than just some scenes stitched together to fit the time frame that plagued some earlier episodes. And still the brilliant drone work."

Another fan tweeted: "That was easily the best episode of #Grace I've ever seen."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.