Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall is Prince Harry's twin in throwback snap

Kris Marshall has starred in films, television and theatre for over 20 years and he's rocked a number of different looks when it comes to his on-screen characters. Back in 2000, the Beyond Paradise actor was cast in the ITV thriller, Metropolitan – and he could easily have been mistaken for Prince Harry's twin! Stepping into the shoes of Frank Green, a then 27-year-old Kris sported fiery red locks on the show – and he looks royally different.

Pictured alongside his Metropolitan co-stars Jason Barry and Matthew Rhys in 2000, Kris instantly reminded us of Prince Harry during his Eton days, especially with the rolled-up shirt sleeves – a signature noughties style that the royal often rocked.

Kris Marshall pictured alongside Jason Barry and Matthew Rhys in 2000

When it comes to his on-screen roles, Kris has never been afraid to dramatically transform his appearance – especially when it comes to his hair. We've seen him go platinum blonde for the British film Dead Babies (2000), brunette for the play Treats (2007) and he's also grown his hair down to his shoulders for the 2021 film Promises.

The actor looks so similar to Prince Harry during his Eton days

Kris has often spoken about the early days of his acting career, which would officially start in 1993 after he was cast in the Channel 4 drama, Closing Numbers. Reflecting on the years leading up to his debut role, the actor told Mail Online: "When I was starting out in 1992, I'd phone up the National Theatre every week, offering to carry a spear.

"For the next year, I'd fax them my slightly embellished CV every week. By that point, they were begging me to stop."

Kris has never been afraid to transform his hair for a role

In 2000, Kris began to book more and more jobs. "When I did get the opportunity to work I was just like, 'Grab it, grab it, grab it,'" he explained to The Guardian.

Of course, one of his most loved roles came in the BBC series, My Family, which scored five seasons. "It was 2000 and I'd been doing these interesting little movies" Kris recalled to Reader's Digest, "including the lead in The Most Fertile Man in Ireland (strange title, I know). I wasn't sure if I wanted to be a sitcom actor. But I went for it and my character Nick got bigger and bigger."

