Michael Schumacher's family celebrate impressive achievement in poignant moment

This year, HELLO! readers loved reading about Michael Schumacher receiving the State Prize by North Rhine-Westphalia, which is given out just once a year, to mark his incredible career.

It is not hard to see why this was one of the heartwarming stories that captured the heart of our readers. Michael has been in recovery and remains mostly out of the public eye since a devastating ski accident in 2013 left him with life-changing injuries.

In June this year, good news revealed the Formula One champion would be given the prestigious award - much to the delight of our readers.

WATCH: Netflix's Schumacher looks at Michael's incredible career

Speaking about the award, North Rhine-Westphalia’s prime minister Hendrick Wust said: "Michael Schumacher's work as a sportsman and as a supporter of good causes radiates far beyond the borders of his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia."

In July, his family attended the special ceremony in Cologne, Germany on behalf of Micheal and in his honour. It was an emotional celebration for his wife Corinna who picked up the reward.

Details about Michael's recovery remain private. Speaking about him in the Netflix documentary Schumacher back in 2021, Corinna said: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day.”

Gina-Marie said: "Well he is my dad, and I’m glad that he is,” as Mick added that his father is an inspiration to him, saying: "When I look at him, I think, 'I want to be like that.'"

Speaking about the documentary, Michael's manager Sabine Kehm said: "Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards…

"In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family's gift to their beloved husband and father."

