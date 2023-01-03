Michael Schumacher's children reveal he is 'still fighting' as they celebrate F1 star's birthday Michael Schumacher is a seven-time world champion

Michael Schumacher's children paid a heartfelt tribute to their beloved father on Tuesday, wishing him a happy birthday to the "best Dad ever".

The former Formula1 driver was involved in a tragic ski accident in 2013 that left him out of the public eye; he is now supported by his wife and a medical team at his Lake Geneva home as a 2021 documentary, Schumacher - the trailer for which you can see below - revealed.

WATCH: First trailer looks at Michael Schumacher's incredible career

Mick, 23, took to social media to share two throwback pictures, one of Michael from his heyday in a car and another of Mick with his father, both in black suits and casual shirts.

"Happy birthday to the best Dad ever," the young man wrote alongside a heart emoji, adding: "Love you."

His sister Gina also wished Michael a happy birthday, with a "throwback to our karting times". She added the hashtag "keep fighting".

Michael is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula1 drivers of all time; he holds seven Formula One World Champion titles.

Gina shared this wonderful throwback with her father

Michael and his son were skiing together in the French Alps when the racing legend suffered an accident in December 2013.

Since then 54-year-old Michael has faced a long road to recovery, having been placed in a medically induced coma before regaining consciousness in June 2014.

Details about Michael's recovery remain private. Speaking about him in the Netflix documentary Schumacher back in 2021, his wife Corinna said: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

Mick, 23, wished his father a happy birthday

The film gave fans rare insight into Michael's injury and recovery, with Corinna sharing how Michael expressed his concerns about the snow conditions in Meribel shortly before the accident.

Corinna, who has been fiercely private about the details regarding Michael's current condition and injuries, also opened up about how she and the family "miss" him every day, but continue to be amazed by his strength.

"I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here - different, but here," she said.

