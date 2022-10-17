Michael Schumacher’s son Mick’s career at risk with new comments

Mick Schumacher has followed his dad Michael’s footsteps in Formula 1, but it has recently been revealed that his seat with Haas could be at risk. According to GP Blog, there is only one spot left on the team, and Gené Haas spoke out about the race car driver, admitting that he needs more points to secure his seat.

MORE: Michael Schumacher's family accused of lying by his former Formula One manager Willi Weber

Speaking to The Associated Press, Haas said: "We need Mick to bring some points and we’re trying to give him as much time as possible to see what he can do. If he wants to stay with us, he’s got to show us that he can score some more points. That’s what we are waiting for."

Mick has scored points twice this year, totalling 12 points, for coming sixth in Australia and eighth in Britain. His pal Esteban Ocon previously suggested that he will be joining Alpine, saying: "What I would like is for Mick to race with me, that is clear cause he is my good friend, but that is not going into the bosses’ ear. I’ll let them decide."

He is set to move away from Ferrari - a big change from Mick’s dad Michael’s own career, who won five F1 titles with the Italian team over a decade. His legacy was recently celebrated after being named the recipient of the State Prize by North Rhine-Westphalia, which is given out just once a year, to mark his incredible career.

Michael has not been seen in the public eye after a ski accident left him with life-changing injuries. He has been in recovery ever since, and his family has kept details about his condition very private.

RELATED: Michael Schumacher’s family talk about his 'strength' in extremely rare interview

MORE: Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna shares heartbreaking details of racing legend's fall

He was visited by the archbishop back in 2016, who told the German newspaper Bild: "I sat opposite him, took hold of both hands and looked at him. He senses that loving people are around him, caring for him and, thank God, keeping the overly curious public away. Of course, I include Michael Schumacher and his family in my prayers."

