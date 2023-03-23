Vanessa Lachey prepares for intense NCIS: Hawai'i scene

Vanessa Lachey is gearing up for an intense day of filming! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress revealed that she's got "one more fight scene left" before wrapping up season two of NCIS: Hawai'i. Getting into the zone ahead of filming, Vanessa even undertook a mini pamper session, using lavender mint soaking salts to soothe her feet. Tagging stuntwoman and actress Tamiko Brownlee in her Instagram story, she added: "We got this."

Vanessa treated herself to a pamper session as she prepared to film her final fight scene of season two

Over the last few weeks, the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i has been preparing to say goodbye to one another ahead of their scheduled break. Earlier this month, Jason Antoon confirmed that he was close to completing filming alongside his co-stars Tori Anderson, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Alex Tarrant. Posting a sweet behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter, he captioned it: "Sadness the band - wrapping up season 2 #NCISHawaii."

Not to worry though, in February Vanessa confirmed that the show had been renewed for a third season – click the video below to see her heartwarming announcement. Set to air in Fall 2023, filming is likely to commence in summer, so it won't be long until the cast is reunited again.

While series two of NCIS: Hawai'i is coming to an end, another of Vanessa's projects is just getting started! On Friday, the fourth season of Love Is Blind will premiere on Netflix, with Vanessa and her husband Nick Lachey returning as hosts. The first five episodes of the reality show will be available to watch from Friday. Following its debut, the remaining episodes will then be released on a weekly basis.

On Friday Vanessa and her husband Nick Lachey will return to our screens for season four of Love Is Blind

Speaking to E! News ahead of the new series, Vanessa opened up about what she's learned about marriage from filming Love Is Blind. "What we constantly talk about learning is how important communication is. Yes, it is so cliche. Yes, it is so like, 'Oh, we've heard it before.' Well, then use it."

