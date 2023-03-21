NCIS Hawaii's Vanessa Lachey's husband Nick 'ordered to complete anger management' after assault charge

Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has been ordered to complete anger management classes after being charged with assault and battery in March 2022. The husband of NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey was charged after an attack on photographer Jody Santos but reportedly did not receive any formal punishment until months after the incident and following Jody's pressuring of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

"He has to complete [anger management and AA] within a reasonable time, which is like a year or so," Jody has now alleged. "If he fails to do so, they will move forward to prosecute him with noncompliance and he will get arrested."

Nick, 49, was charged with assault

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jody alleges that on March 27, 2022, she took pictures in her role as a photographer of Nick and Vanessa leaving Mastro’s restaurant in Beverly Hills. She claims that Nick — a former pop singer and star of reality show Newlyweds with first wife Jessica Simpson — then ran over to her car and tried to grab her equipment through the window.

"In all my years of photographing celebrities, no one has ever tried to hit me," she added.

Love Is Blind season 4 hits Netflix on March 25

Nick acknowledged the incident at the time, writing: "Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel.

"I clearly overreacted. I’ve been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."

But Jody believes that Nick would have "knocked her out" if her window had been lower, and she says that Nick was only punished after she accused the district attorney's office of giving him “preferential treatment".

Nick and Vanessa met in 2006 after she appeared in his music video for 'What's Left of Me'. They wed in 2011 in the British Virgin Islands, and have three children.

