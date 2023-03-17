NCIS: Hawai'i's Jason Antoon shares bittersweet photo with co-stars – fans react

NCIS: Hawai'i star Jason Antoon revealed his "sadness" on Friday after sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with his co-stars Tori Anderson, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Alex Tarrant. Taking to Twitter, the actor confirmed that filming has officially wrapped on season two of the popular police drama, and while the cast has reached an exciting milestone, it looks like they're not quite ready to say goodbye for a few months.

Sadness the band - wrapping up season 2 #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/ry2DffCQg9 — Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon) March 16, 2023

Jason Antoon posed alongside Tori Anderson, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Alex Tarrant

"Sadness the band - wrapping up season 2 #NCISHawaii," Jason captioned the photo of his co-stars frowning. Responding to the sweet snap, Alex – aka special agent Kai Holman – commented: "Sad happy," alongside crying and laughing emojis.

MORE: NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i: CBS issues major announcement about season finales

READ: NCIS: Hawai'i fans saying the same thing as show returns from hiatus

Fans were also quick to respond to the bittersweet post, with one tweeting: "Absolutely love this crew! While we are sad Season two is wrapping up, you all deserve a break and we cannot wait for season three! I know I'm so happy you all will be back!"

"We will miss you guys so much…Relax, enjoy your summer vacation and we will see you guys for season 3," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Y'all deserve to get some very much needed rest, to enjoy with your friends and family and recharge your batteries for filming season 3. We are gonna miss you though."

WATCH: Vanessa Lachey announces third season of NCIS: Hawai'i

Loading the player...

Luckily for the stars – and the fans – it won't be long until season three of NCIS: Hawai'i commences filming. Back in February, leading lady Vanessa Lachey confirmed the show's renewal after posting a short video that featured a number of behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew. The caption read: SEASON 3!!! Thank YOU for loving our show and tuning in each week. I can't wait to bring you another season as Jane Tennant with my @ncishawaiicbs…… ohana! #NCISHawaii."

While little is currently known about the upcoming series, Vanessa's video did reveal that season three will be coming to CBS this Fall – and we couldn't be more excited!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.