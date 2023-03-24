Woman who claims to be Maddie McCann sends message to Kate McCann: 'I feel like I know your voice' Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

Julia Wendell, who claims to be Kate and Gerry McCann’s missing daughter, Madeleine McCann, has now shared a message to the couple, saying that she truly believes she could be their daughter - and if not then she believes that she was abused by the same perpetrator who kidnapped the then-three-year-old back in 2007.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Radar Online, she explained: "I really believe that I can be Madeleine, your daughter, but if I’m not then I’m over 100 per cent sure that the person who abused me is involved." She added that she believes that she recognises Kate’s voice - watch the moment here…

WATCH: Julia Wendell admits that she recognises Kate’s voice

She added that she believes she was involved in the situation even if the DNA test results do not prove that she is the missing now-19-year-old, explaining: "If I’m not Madeleine McCann, I know that I can open this case again. I tried to talk to many authorities back in 2022. I talked with the embassy in Poland, Portugal, England… Interpol, Polish police, and Portuguese police and no one listened to me.

It has been nearly 16 years since Maddie's disappearance

"Even if I’m not, I want us to help by exposing my abuser. I’m over 100 per cent sure, the drawing on FindMadeline.com, is the face of my abuser. I know this person. And I hope that we will know the truth and I’m sure we will know soon so thank you, if you are watching this."

Madeleine went missing from a hotel in Praia de Luz back in 2007 during a family holiday with her parents and younger siblings, twins Sean and Amelie. The youngster was asleep in their apartments while her parents were dining at a nearby restaurant when she was taken from the room.

Julia claims to be the missing girl

Kate and Gerry shared a post following the 15th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance in May 2022 on their website in a statement: "Many people talk about the need for ‘closure’. It’s always felt a strange term. Regardless of outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a truly horrific crime has been committed.

"These things will remain. It is true though that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength, and for this reason our need for answers, for the truth, is essential. We are grateful for the ongoing work and commitment of the UK, Portuguese and German authorities as it is this combined police effort which will yield results and bring us those answers."

