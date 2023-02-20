Madeleine McCann: DNA test request for woman claiming to be missing person explained A 21-year-old believes that she might be the missing girl - find out more

The internet has been rife with speculation over a young woman’s identity who has gone viral claiming that she believes she is the missing daughter of Gary and Kate McCann, Madeleine McCann. The couple’s eldest child was three when she went missing in Portugal back in 2007, and now 21-year-old Julie Wendall has requested a DNA test. Find out everything you need to know…

Who is Julie Wendell, and why does she believe she is Madeleine McCann?

Julie is based in Poland, and began to wonder about her identity after a comment from her grandmother. She has set up an account claiming to be the missing girl and has shared several snaps of herself from childhood, pointing out that she has the same notable speck in her eye and freckle on her leg as Madeleine.

WATCH: Details on the Madeline McCann investigation

Loading the player...

Speaking about her suspicions, she said: "I don't remember being taken away. I mean, I don't remember almost my entire childhood… I have asked for pictures of when my mum was pregnant with me, other medical records and any pictures from my childhood and she never shows them, she just always tells me I’m crazy.

"My school teacher when I was very young said that I wasn’t there from the start but my parents insist I was. After all this confusion I began to do my own research I discovered what had happened to Madeleine McCann and started to piece together the similarities we shared. It has been so stressful trying to get people to listen to me."

She added: "First reason... I don’t remember most of my childhood but my earliest memory is very strong and It’s about holidays in a hot place where was a beach and White or very light-coloured buildings with apartments. I remember that I saw turtles on the beach it was little Bay as I can remember I saw turtles then and there were other children and they tried to touch small turtles. I don’t see my family in this memory."

MORE: Kate and Gerry McCann deny they received police letter telling them daughter Madeleine has died

MORE: Piers Morgan demands German authorities show more respect to Madeleine McCann's parents

Madeleine went missing in 2007

She has also said that she believes her age might be wrong, as she is 21 years old, while Madeleine would now be 19.

Have Gerry and Kate McCann responded to Julie Wendall?

Gerry and Kate have yet to give an official response to the claims, though Julie has claimed that she has spoken to someone from the family and that she has an upcoming opportunity to speak to Madeleine’s parents - and that a DNA test will be done "soon".

Julie is claiming to be the missing Madeleine McCann

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.