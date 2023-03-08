Madeleine McCann: Julia Wendell taken to US by psychic detective following death threats The 21-year-old claims to be missing British girl Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell, the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann, has been flown to America from Poland after receiving death threats online.

Private detective and psychic medium Dr Fia Johansson, who is investigating the case, said Julia felt "terrified" and "unsafe" in Poland and flew her to the States.

Dr Johansson visited Julia in her home country last week and said there are "a lot of unanswered questions" about the case after speaking to the 21-year-old's doctors, school friends and police.

Sharing a post to her nine million Instagram followers after touching down in LA with Julia, the psychic medium said: "Thanks for the extra protection I love you USA. Welcome to USA Julia - the land of love and dreams."

Madeleine went missing in 2007

Speaking to The Sun about the case, Dr Johansson said: "The situation in Poland is she has nobody. Her family won't talk to her.

"Julia has never said, 'I am Madeleine McCann'. She has lots of questions about her past and she asked for help. We are open to all possibilities.

Julia is claiming to be the missing Madeleine McCann

"Having spent time with Julia and investigating this I do not think she is lying or making things up for followers, everything she says appears to be real."

She went on to say that Julia's mother had blocked her and won't receive her calls after the pair asked her family for a DNA test.

Madeleine was three years old when she went missing in Portugal while on holiday with her parents Gerry and Kate back in 2007.

Julia previously shared her suspicions, saying she shares the same rare eye fleck as Madeleine, and has the same freckle on her leg as the missing girl. Read the full explainer here.

The Polish woman's family has since broken their silence on the matter, saying they are "devastated" at the current situation. Read their statement in full here.

