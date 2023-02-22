Madeleine McCann case: Julia Wendell shares major update on DNA test results Julia Wendell's publicist has spoken about finding out the truth about the young woman

A young woman named Julia Wendell, who has claimed that she believes that she might be Madeleine McCann, has shared an update into her investigation. While speaking to her publicist on an Instagram Live, they revealed that they will have answers about her identity in a matter of weeks.

In a discussion between Julia and Dr Fia Johansson shared on Instagram Stories, Fia explained: "We are in the middle of the investigation, when everything gets closer… we will let you guys know."

WATCH: Julia Wendell opened up about when she might receive DNA test results

Loading the player...

She added: "At this moment, if Julia is Madeleine or not, we are still going to help Julia to figure herself out and find out who she is… no one will know until everything is done… it may take weeks or months so be patient, stay tuned and respect Julia."

Julia opened up about how much she has been trolled since speaking out about her suspicions. Speaking to those who have sent positive messages, she said: "Thank you for supporting me and [expletive] off to people who made me cry."

A photo fit of Madeleine as an older child

She also spoke about her decision to come out publicly with her suspicions, saying: "I think this was the best way that I could do for myself, you don't know me personally so don't judge me please… in my heart and in my soul I think that [I am Madeleine], but in my mind I need DNA to be sure."

Julia previously opened up about her suspicions as she shares the same rare eye fleck as Madeleine, and has the same freckle on her leg as the missing girl, who disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal when she was three.

MORE: Kate and Gerry McCann deny they received police letter telling them daughter Madeleine has died

MORE: Madeleine McCann investigation: police search garden in Germany

Kate and Gerry McCann have yet to speak publicly about Julia's claims, with their last official statement being shared on the Find Madeleine website back in early January, which read: "We'd like to wish all our supporters a very happy, healthy and peaceful 2023.

"As has been the case over the many years without Madeleine, the kind messages of support and Christmas wishes which we have received have brought that extra touch of warmth and hope to our lives. Christmas and other celebratory events will never be the same with our family incomplete but we continue to make the best of our situation whilst never forgetting or giving up."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.