Exclusive: Beyond Paradise's Jamie Bamber reveals he was 'mindful' of fans' reaction to plot twist Jamie stars alongside Kris Marshall in the Death in Paradise spin-off

Beyond Paradise star Jamie Bamber has told HELLO! that he considered how fans would react to the plot twist involving his character Archie Hughes and Sally Bretton's Martha Lloyd which took place in episode four of the BBC drama.

Warning! Spoilers for the most recent episode ahead…

Chatting in a recent Q&A, the actor, who is also known for his role in Law & Order: UK, revealed that coming into the show as Martha's former flame was something he spoke to the writers about, and was mindful of how viewers would take to him as a potential threat to Martha and Humphrey (Kris Marshall)'s relationship.

Jamie told HELLO!: "When you play a character like this you're extremely mindful that you're essentially messing with the juice that makes the whole series sweet and satisfying to the audience.

"There was a choice to be made and I was very frank with the writers and I [said] 'What do you want from this guy? Is he the bad guy? Or is he just somebody who happens to be another good guy [for Martha]?'"

Archie is Martha's former flame

The actor continued: "Martha has two good guys and a genuine choice. He will put his foot in it because he goes too far, he says he says something that he doesn't filter and I think because that is kind of his undoing that becomes attractive."

Jamie then went on to explain how he came to learn his character is a decent alternative in the love triangle and therefore became less concerned about what die-hard fans of Martha and Humphrey's romance would have to say.

"He is a plausible alternative, and if it didn't work out between [them] then she could do worse to be with this sort of lovable, confident man. He would look after her.

Will he come between Humphrey and Martha?

"They would be a good team, and their life, their business, everything would work. So once I had that [in mind] I didn't worry too much about what the effect was because I thought that will be enough for the audience."

Episode four featured an eyebrow-raising scene in which Martha and Archie have a discussion in the café after a food critic mentioned their chemistry. After exchanging some emotional words, Archie declares his true feelings for his ex-fiancé and leans in to kiss her. Martha, clearly unimpressed, slaps him in the heat of the moment, but she later confides in her mother about the whole ordeal.

What does this mean for Humphrey and Martha? Viewers will have to wait to find out.

