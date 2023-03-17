Why isn't Beyond Paradise on tonight? Kris Marshall stars in the Death in Paradise spin-off

Beyond Paradise is well underway on BBC One and fans are loving watching Kris Marshall reprise his role as clumsy detective Humphrey Goodman in the Death in Paradise spin-off.

The series follows DI Humphrey and his fiancée Martha (Sally Bretton) as they embark on a new life in the fictional town of Shipton Abbott on the Devonshire coast. The new drama has been airing every Friday evening since mid-February, so why isn't it on tonight?

Why isn't Beyond Paradise on tonight?

While Beyond Paradise usually airs on Friday nights on BBC One from 8 to 9pm, its regular slot has been filled by Comic Relief, which will air for three hours from 7pm on 17 March.

Red Nose Day is returning with a jam-packed night of entertainment, including comedy sketches from Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, and live musical performances.

The fundraising programme will be presented by an array of fan-favourite hosts, including AJ Odudu, David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball.

Joel Dommett, AJ Odudu, Paddy McGuinness, David Tennant and Zoë Ball are this year's Comic Relief hosts

Beyond Paradise will return on Friday 24 March with the fourth episode in the series. The upcoming instalment sees DI Humphrey investigate the death of an unidentified body which is discovered in a centre of a crop circle, leading conspiracy theorists to speculate alien involvement. Meanwhile, Martha's restaurant is reviewed by an influential food critic.

Speaking to HELLO! about reconnecting with co-star Sally, Kris admitted that while he initially had "concerns", their reunion was "amazing".

"It was amazing," he said. "Sally and I did a brief radio play together about a year ago but before that, I hadn't seen her since 2017 so it was great."

Beyond Paradise will return on Friday 24 March

"The thing with Sal is, and I hope it's the same for me, she doesn't really seem to change much, so we sort of seemed to dovetail straight back into it. I was a bit worried – well, not worried but you have concerns, 'Is it going to be the same?'. We had such a good time filming Death in Paradise, you know our last few scenes together, 'is it going to be the same?' It's even better."

