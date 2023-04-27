Married at First Sight Australia fans voice concerns for Lyndall Grace after latest episode

Married at First Sight Australia fans have been sharing their concern for Lyndall Grace following a recent episode of series ten. Lyndall was married to Cam Woods on the reality show but the couple faced many ups and downs during their marriage.

Wednesday's episode saw Lyndall try to seek clarity with her future with Cam ahead of the final vows when things got heated between the pair. Fans were quick to social media to heap support on Lyndall. One person said: "Lyndall, please move on and don't get hurt anymore by him.

WATCH: Lyndall Grace opens up to Cam Woods in emotional moment on wedding day

"He won't budge. Dump him. You deserve so much better. #MAFSAU." A second echoed this, writing: "Lyndall deserves the world.... Not a cave man mama's boy who gets a hard on over a tree."

A third commented: "Lyndall, we all love you Babe! Everyone tweeting on this #MAFSAustralia adore you and want the best for you. You will have the love you deserve. We all want to see you happy."

A fourth was equally unhappy with how Lyndall was being treated by her partner on the experiment. "Lyndall has a life-limiting health condition, and she has been blessed with a renewed lease of life, able to strive for things she may not have been able to have before," they said, adding: "And this man is messing her around like her time isn’t precious #MAFSAustralia."

Cam and Lyndall married at the beginning of the series and seemingly got off to a good start, but soon the crack began to show. According to Daily Mail Australia, the couple are no longer together and split shortly after filming for the show wrapped.

The publication reports that after the final vow renewal ceremony, things went south and the pair decide to part way after communication "broke down." It was also reported that Lyndall wanted to leave the experiment before it finished as she stated she'd "had enough."

