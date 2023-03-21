Are Married at First Sight Australia couple Lyndall and Cameron still together? The couple got hitched on series ten of the E4 show

Lyndall Grace and Cameron Woods met for the very first time at the altar when they tied the knot at the beginning of Married at First Sight Australia's current season. The reality programme's tenth series has not been short of tension so far and this pair faced their fair share of upset.

At their wedding, however, the couple seemed to form an instant bond and even shared an emotional moment when Lyndall opened up about her cystic fibrosis diagnosis. Check out the video below to see the heartwarming moment between the newlyweds at their nuptials.

Despite starting off a positive note, the cracks in the pair's relationship began to show. In the UK, the E4 series is a little behind the airing on Channel Nine in Australia – so if you're not wanting spoilers, look away now! Meanwhile, keep reading to find out what happened between Lyndall and Cameron.

Are Lyndall and Cameron still together?

According to Daily Mail Australia, the couple are no longer together and split shortly after filming for the show wrapped. The publication reports that after the final vow renewal ceremony, things went south and the pair decide to part way after communication "broke down."

Cameron and Lyndall married at the start of the series

It was also reported that Lyndall wanted to leave the experiment before it finished as she stated she'd "had enough."

What happened to Lyndall and Cameron on the show?

Although Lyndall and Cameron stuck out the experiment until the end, their journey was not smooth sailing. During Homestay Week on the show, Lyndall flew out to meet her husband's family but she was left feeling when he refused to be affectionate with her.

The couple got off to a good start

In one episode, she asked Cameron: "Why are we together if you don't ever want to kiss me, like ever? It just doesn't make me feel like you really want to be with me." Cameron, however, brushed off the confrontation, calling Lyndall "ridiculous".

The final episodes have not yet aired, so fans will have to wait to see how the couple's final steps on the experiment play out on screen.

