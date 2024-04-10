The Daily Lowdown: Rihanna finally addresses return to music

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Rihanna's recent cover interview in which she discusses motherhood and her return to music.

Not only that, the official trailer for Joker: Folie a Deux starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga has landed and Louis Tomlinson has opened up about the wild conspiracy theories have created over the years regarding his relationship with Harry Styles.

After lots of teasing and hinting, Rihanna has finally addressed her return to music. The Umbrella hitmaker, who hasn't released a full album since her hugely successful 2016 record Anti, was featured in a big cover spread for Interview Magazine in which she said that she has a lot of visual ideas for new material, but doesn’t have the songs yet. Riri added that her brain is working 'backwards' at the moment as she normally has music first, but that doing visuals first might be the key moving forward. Meanwhile, Rihanna also opened up about how motherhood was the only thing she knew she wanted to do. She and rapper ASAP Rocky shared two sons together, RZA and Riot.

It looks like Joker fans are in for a treat with the sequel, as the new trailer for Folie a Deux has landed and it looks seriously good. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his part in the titular role while Lady Gaga joins him as Harley Quinn. Joker: Folie a Deux will see the two central characters get close while both staying as patients at Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, here's a taster of what's to come [audio clip from trailer]. Joker: Folie a Deux will be released in cinemas everywhere on 4th October.

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about wild conspiracy theories that fans have created over the years. The former One Direction singer told a publication in Brazil that the rumours that he and fellow band member Harry Styles were involved romantically at the start of their careers were a conspiracy that 'irritated' him, but that he accepted a while ago that there was nothing he could do about the false stories that fans create, adding that he's aware it's the nature of the job. Elsewhere, Louis said that he draws the line at personal stuff when it comes to his family. The singer is a father to an eight-year-old son, Freddie.

Legendary singer Lulu is hanging up her microphone and she's going out with a bang. The star, who has been in the industry for more than six decades, is currently performing on her Farewell tour but is now reported to be finishing with her last-ever live gig at Glastonbury Festival this summer. Lulu is said to be heading to Worthy Farm when the iconic event takes place between 26 and 30th June. Lulu will be performing alongside other huge names who are already on the bill including headliners, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, SZA and Shania Twain.

And Liam Gallagher has insisted he's 'moved on' from an Oasis reunion, despite other original band members have said. The former frontman has tried to convince his brother, Noel, to get back together over the years, however, it seems Liam has given up trying. Andy Bell, who was the Oasis bassist until 2009, appeared on Virgin Radio stating that he believe the Britpop band probably would get back together but now Liam has poured cold water on that, saying on X that he was getting fans hopes up. Liam added that he had never mentioned an upcoming reunion and that he thinks everyone should be on for the sake of our own mental health.