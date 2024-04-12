The Daily Lowdown: Taylor Swift's music is back on TikTok

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Taylor Swift's music being back on TikTok after it was pulled by Universal over unfair pay and AI concerns.

Not only that, Dua Lipa and Perrie Edwards are both bringing us new music this Friday, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a return to Netflix with two new series.

Tune in to today's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Taylor Swift's music has returned to TikTok. The social media app saw a string of artists' material pulled by their labels due to disagreements over unfair pay, as well as the issue with licensing and AI. But now, according to Variety, Taylor's catalogue has been restored on the app due to the superstar now owning the masters of her recordings, thanks to her ongoing Taylor's Version re-record project. The Anti-Hero singer's music was pulled initially by Universal, who has pulled other artists' music from the app including Drake, Adele, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. TikTok and UMG have since halted their mutual contract.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour

Perrie Edwards has finally released her first-ever solo single, Forget About Us. The Former Little Mix singer dropped the music overnight and it's the perfect catchy pop song to get us excited for summer. The song was co-written by Ed Sheeran so it's bound to be a big hit from fans. Perrie, who was previously engaged to One Direction singer Zayn, speaks about past relationships in the lyrics and in a statement, she opened up about the song's meaning, explaining that she looks back on past romances with happiness, saying that they were a huge part of her life and made her who she is today. Forget About Us is out now.

Speaking of new music, elsewhere in the pop world, Dua Lipa has released her new track Illusion which is the third song delivered from her upcoming third album, Radical Optimism. The single very much sticks to Dua's classic mix of dance and pop, and will no doubt have fans up and dancing – let's take a listen. Dua's new record will be released on the 3rd of May and will also feature her massive tracks Houdini and Training Season.

© JMEnternational Dua Lipa

It's not long until festival season and some new names have been added to the lineup for Reading and Leeds this summer. Soul singer of the moment, Teddy Swims will appear as well as girlband FLO who were last year's Rising Star winners at the BRIT Awards. The new names will join other major acts who are set to appear across the weekend including Renee Rapp, Two Door Cinema Club and Skrillex. Meanwhile, the headliners are Blink 182, Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey and Liam Gallagher.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a return to Netflix with two new series about subjects close to their hearts. The first will be presented by the Duchess of Sussex who will talk about the joys of cooking, gardening and entertaining. The second will hone in on Harry's interests, with it being focused on professional polo. The series will lift on the lid on the exclusive sport Harry has been playing since he was young and will be shot at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, which is currently underway. Both series are yet untitled but details will be revealed soon.