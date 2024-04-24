The Daily Lowdown: Will Raye continue her winning streak at this year's Ivor Novello Awards?

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Raye receiving an Album of the Year nomination at this year's Ivor Novello Awards, Dua Lipa planning 'big moves' for her Glastonbury set and Megan Thee Stallion facing a lawsuit.

Tune in to today's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Can Raye continue her winning streak at this year's Ivor Novello Awards? After huge success at this year's Brits, the singer has bagged a nomination for Album of the Year at the Ivors. Raye's album My 21 Century Blues is up against the likes of CMAT's record, Crazy Mad, For Me, and the album Lahai by Sampha, who has two nominations under his belt this year. Elsewhere across the nominations, Harry Styles is up for the PRS for Music Most Performed Work for his song As It Was. The winners be revealed at the ceremony in London on 23 May.

© Getty Raye performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 ceremony

Dua Lipa is planning to pull out the big guns when it comes to her headline slot at Glastonbury Festival this summer. The Grammy-winning singer, who just released her new song Illusion, is thought to be taking inspiration from Kylie Minogue and implementing moving platforms when she takes the Pyramid Stage, as well as enlisting a full dance troupe for choreography. Dua is also said to be inviting some very special guests onto the stage with her during her set, which will take place on Glastonbury weekend which falls on 28th June.

Speaking of festivals and special guests, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Knicks has announced that she will be bringing out some fellow singers when she takes to the stage for BST Hyde Park gig in the summer. Stevie will be joined by Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and more set to be revealed when she takes to the stage at the London gig which takes place on 12th July. Stevie said on social media that she couldn't wait for the concert, saying it'd been too long since she performed in London. Elsewhere across BST Hyde Park festival, fans can look forward to seeing Kings of Leon, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and SZA perform.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion has furiously denied claims put forward by her personal cameraman who has accused her of creating a hostile workplace. Emilio Garcia filed a suit that claimed he was harassed by the Grammy winner while trapped inside a moving car with her and another woman. Megan has responded by her representative Alex Spiro in a statement to Page Six which states that the accusations are salacious and that Garcia is trying to embarrass his client by trying to put forward an employment claim simply for money, adding that they will deal with it in court.

And a bill is being put forward to the US government which could see social media app TikTok banned across the country. The Senate has approved the controversial bill which gives TiKTok's owner, ByteDance, nine months to sell its stake or the app will be banned across the United States. According to the BBC, President Joe Biden is said to be signing it into law imminently, but ByteDance told the news organisation that it doesn’t have any immediate response to the potentially controversial bill. Meanwhile, the app has also suffered a blow in recent times after Universal Group Media removed the likes of Drake and Taylor Swift's music from the app over licensing and AI concerns.