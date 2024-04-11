The Daily Lowdown: Zendaya aces the red carpet and reveals thoughts on intimacy scenes

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. Today, we're talking about Zendaya gracing the red carpet at the London premiere of her movie, Challengers, where she spoke to HELLO! and other press about the movie and how she handled intimate scenes.

Not only that, Madonna has tense words for her crew at a recent show and Margot Robbie's film company is taking on Monopoly the movie.

Tune in to today's episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Zendaya aced the red carpet in London's Leicester Square this week for the premiere of her upcoming movie Challengers. The Emmy Award-winning actress spoke to HELLO! and other reporters at the event about the film, particularly how she found filming intimate scenes with her co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. Zendaya revealed how she struck up a bond with the actors and a coordinator on set made them all feel super comfortable. The movie, which sees Zendaya play the role of a tennis pro turned coach named Tashi, will be released in cinemas on 26th April and we can't wait to watch it.

© Dave Benett Zendaya attends the UK Premiere of "Challengers" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Madonna had some tense words for her production staff during her recent gig in Miami. The legendary musician was performing on stage when she expressed frustration over the air conditioning being kept running, which she claims affects her voice. In a video captured by a fan in the crowd, the singer claimed that she had been waiting for her team to turn it off, before telling them that she wouldn't continue the show until they respected her wishes. Meanwhile, elsewhere at another concert of hers in Miami, the Vogue hitmaker paid tribute to the victims of the 2016 mass shooting which took place at the Orlando nightclub, Pulse. Madonna invited families of the victims and survivors to the show, before delivering a speech dedicated to them, adding that nightclubs are places where people come together and should not be places that bring tragedy.

Ice Spice might be known for breaking into the music industry overnight, but now the Grammy-nominated artist is turning her hand to acting. The star, whose real name is Isis Gaston, will appear in the Spike Lee-directed film, High and Low, which is a remake of the 1963 crime drama of the same name. Ice will make her acting debut among Hollywood royalty as Denzel Washington is set to appear in the cast too. A release date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Ice Spice is due to release her debut album Y2K later this year.

© Kevin Mazur Madonna is currently on tour

50 Cent, Chuck Dee and more have paid tribute to New York's legendary hip-hop DJ Mister Cee after he passed away. Mister Cee, whose real name was Calvin LeBrun, was 57 and his death was confirmed by the station Hot 97, though a cause of death has not been revealed. Mister Cee was a fixture in the early days hip-hop community and is widely credited with helping to break through the careers of Big Daddy Kane and the Notorious BIG. 50 Cent shared a tribute on X, calling him a legend and sending condolences to his family and friends.

And first it was Barbie, then it was the Sims, and now it's Monopoly. Margot Robbie's production company LuckyChap has taken on the classic board game to develop a movie. The film, according to the Hollywood Reporter, has been in development for more than a decade, but now it's been confirmed that Margot's company will take the reins on producing. There's no wording on the cast, plot or release date yet, but given Margot's success with Barbie, it's likely to be a big hit. Hasbro Entertainment, the brand behind Monopoly, are also said to be involved with the production.