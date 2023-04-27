Don Lemon speaks out after CNN shuts down firing reports

The former CNN This Morning host was with the network for 17 years

Don Lemon made his first public appearance since his unceremonious termination from CNN at the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday night.

The TV anchor spoke to Page Six on the red carpet about how he was handling life post-CNN after having tweeted initially that he was stunned by the ouster.

VIDEO: Don Lemon gets ear pierced live on CNN

"It's not in my nature," he told the outlet of whether he was angered by the process. "I'm not an angry person, I'm not mad," deeming himself "resilient."

"I've had a very full life with lots of twists and turns. I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana and I am lucky enough to be in a position where I don't have to worry about, you know, not having a place to live or a home or whatever."

MORE: Gayle King and Charles Barkley launching new primetime show with CNN: 'Kindness always works'

When asked about his future, the 57-year-old said: "My emotions are upward. There's a reason that this happened and then we'll see what happens in the future but I'm actually here to celebrate the people from TIME 100 and not talk about me and what's happened to me."

© Getty Images Don was joined by his husband Tim Malone at the TIME 100 Gala

Don originally tweeted out after it was announced that he had been let go from the network after 17 years that the news was a shock to him.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network."

MORE: Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon hire same Hollywood lawyer to major A-listers amid firing

MORE: Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News effective immediately amid $787.5 million settlement with Dominion

He continued: "It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business and I wish them all the best."

However, the network soon retorted with a response shared to Twitter via CNN Communications, which read: "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's event is inaccurate.

© Getty Images The 57-year-old was with CNN for 17 years

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.