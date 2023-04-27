Is Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement a well known Today host? - All we know

The ABC host was fired after her relationship with co-star T.J. Holmes was made public

GMA3 viewers have been treated to a selection of popular hosts since the departure of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in January, but fans are wondering when a permanent solution will arise.

New reports from multiple outlets suggest ABC bosses have set their sights on a very famous face - from rival network NBC.

Today's former host, Katie Couric, is reportedly being considered for the post, although she's yet to comment on the claims.

WATCH: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes break silence after affair live on-air

It wouldn't be Katie's first dip in the GMA pool as after leaving Today and then her role on CBS Evening News, she took on a correspondents position with Good Morning America.

While Amy and T.J. were moved on following news of their extra-marital affair last November, Dr. Jennifer Ashton has kept her position and is currently the only permanent host on the show.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

Rhiannon Ally, DeMarco Morgan, Gio Benitez and Eva Pilgrim are just some of the hosts who have filled in since the couple were fired.

Jennifer hasn't commented on her former co-star's romance or their dismissal and has taken the shake-up in her stride. She recently thanked the team for their support on her birthday and called them her "family".

"Nothing but love for my @abcgma3 work fam for this amazing (and fun) early birthday golf surprise," she wrote alongside a post of her with her co-stars and cake.

RELATED: GMA hosts' divorce stories explained - T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach and more

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's staggering joint networth of $100M is now divided

"Thanks to all the crew and team who made this surprise happen and to @lpga_tour for inviting me to play in the day before the Pro-Am on May 10! There are not enough private lessons in the world to get me ready but I know it will be fun! #newobsession #golf #lpga #birthdayweekend."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. officially left Good Morning America in January

Jennifer, Amy and T.J. had all loved working together on the show and the trio previously opened up about their working relationship in Resident Magazine. "The three of us have been working and collaborating together on random segments for a while now," Jennifer said at the time.

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's husband, Andrew Shue's, famous family - how they'll support him during difficult time

"When Amy would anchor GMA, we had a joke between us – we would just always say we felt like we were in a tennis match or doing a dance, and that we wish we could do it all the time.

"I can't overstate the amount of respect and admiration I have for these guys and what they do on the air, especially when it comes to their range."It's like watching the G.O.A.T. of athletes everyday do their thing. I learn so much from them."

Meanwhile, "trust and respect" are what they believed had led to the show's success.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.