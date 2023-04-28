Guardians of the Galaxy star Will Poulter opens up about 'real-life superhero' family

The Marvel actor is also the star of ITV's Why Didn't They Ask Evans

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Will Poulter has opened up about his "real-life superhero" family while discussing their reaction to his being cast in the Marvel movie. The 30-year-old, who recently starred in the BritBox show Why Didn't They Ask Evans, made the comments during a press conference held to promote the new Marvel film on Friday.

Asked how his family reacted to him landing a role in the major world-famous franchise, the British actor, best known for his roles in the Narnia franchise and 2013's Meet the Millers, responded: "It's funny, my family are mostly all medics: nurses, doctors – it kind of sounds cheesy, but they are like real-life superheroes."

© © MARVEL 2023 Will plays superhero Adam Warlock in the latest Marvel movie

But despite his relatives' very different professions, Will went on to reveal: "They were very supportive, and very excited for me, obviously. And they've since watched all of the Guardians films."

"My mum and dad were the only people within my family who had not seen the Guardians films," the actor continued, "And they watched them back-to-back as soon as I got the role."

© © MARVEL 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final planned Guardians film

Will's father Neil is the Professor of Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine at Imperial College London, while his mother Caroline used to work as a nurse. Both are now also firm Marvel fans, according to the actor. "[They] have been really excited about [my role]," Will said happily on Friday.

Asked what it was like joining the Marvel Universe and the Guardians team at such a late point in the franchise, the Hollywood star responded: "I was nervous from the outside looking in. I was a really big fan of the Guardians movies, and within the Marvel Universe this was the trilogy that I was the biggest admirer of."

© © MARVEL 2023 Nigerian-British actor Chukwudi Iwuji also joins the MCU to play the frightening High Evolutionary

Thankfully, Will's nerves quickly vanished as the supportive family of the Guardians movies' cast and crew invited him onto the set. "I couldn't have been made to feel more welcome, by everyone," the actor revealed.

It's all particularly fitting in the context of the Guardians franchise, which is so rooted in stories about family and found families.

© © MARVEL 2023 The actors on set filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

During the press conference it was regularly mentioned how much the film's core cast, which includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff, have also become a tight knit group over the course making the three films with their director, James Gunn.

Kevin Feige, Marvel studios' president and the primary producer of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe said on this topic: "[Guardians] represents something unique within the pantheon of the MCU, that I'm very proud of." Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in cinemas in the UK and in the US 5 May.

