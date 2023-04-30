GMA brings on new famous member to the team as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' roles remain empty

Fans of Peloton will be happy to see instructor Jess Simons not just on their bicycle screens

While ABC has yet to find permanent hosts to fill the roles of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on GMA3, there's no shortage of new faces over at the network.

While the former anchor's slots have been so far only filled with a revolving door of temporary hosts, the network continues to bring new people onto their team, and while the latest may be a new face for viewers of Good Morning America, she is definitely familiar for many others.

Peloton riders will be pleased to learn that popular instructor Jess Sims won't only be making appearances during their cycling workouts.

Jess, who has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, was officially welcomed to the GMA team as an ongoing contributor by longtime anchor Lara Spencer last week.

As Lara introduced the new GMA star's latest feature for the show, Jess told her: "Lara, this is a dream come true. I'm so honored to be sitting here with you and the rest of the GMA team, so thanks for having me!"

Jess later shared a clip on Instagram from her first GMA segment, writing: "Trust that everything happens FOR you, not TO you."

She added: "If you were to tell 22 year old, 5th grade teacher Jess (who was shipping her own children's books from Boston to Houston because budgets didn't allow for new purchases) that she would be an ongoing contributor for @goodmorningamerica and her first hit would be highlighting a WOMAN owned bookstore @childrensbookworld celebrating a BLACK author @36westbrook – she would roll her eyes and laugh.

"You might not be able to connect your life's dots as it's happening, but looking back…WHEWWWW, it all makes sense," she wrote.

© Getty Jess has also previously made appearances on NBC's Today Show

She went on to thank some of GMA's most familiar and beloved faces, Ginger Zee and Michael Strahan, plus Lara again, for welcoming her to the team, and concluded her post with: "So excited to continue learning and growing with the best!!"

Her fans and supporters were quick to express their excitement over her latest career move in the comments under the post, writing: "I AM IN AWE OF YOU!!!!!! Thank you for being you. So hard working, talented and KIND above all," and: "SO PROUD OF YOU!!!! So deserved and you are in your element here!!!" as well as: "Huge!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

