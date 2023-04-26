Robin Roberts receives concerned messages from fans during absence from GMA

The Good Morning America co-host has been absent from the show since Thursday

Robin Roberts has been noticeably absent from Good Morning America for the past few days, having not been on the ABC daytime show since last Wednesday.

However, on Tuesday's program, the 62-year-old revealed her whereabouts via video link, explaining that she was in Rolling Folk, Mississippi to report on the tornadoes that had impacted the community.

After the news was shared on Twitter, a number of fans sent concerned messages urging Robin to stay safe.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible career moment on GMA

"Safe travels Robin. I know this community will appreciate all the help and support they can get, as well as all the others who have been part of these horrible storms," one wrote.

"Robin be safe ! I know you being there will bring the folks from Mississippi hope, faith and joy ! Be safe ! God bless," another added. "Robin please stay safe," a third added.

MORE: Robin Roberts shares glimpse of amazing wedding weekend with Amber Laign

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts and partner celebrate very special moment - 'Ohhhh what a night'

The hurricane was especially devastating on a personal level for Robin, who is from Mississippi. This is not the first time the star has reported on this subject either.

In the fall of 2005, she anchored a series of emotional reports from the Gulf Coast after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Robin's hometown, Pass Christian, was impacted badly, and her old high school was reduced to rubble.

MORE: Robin Roberts speaks out on co-star Michael Strahan's GMA absence

MORE: Robin Roberts shares glimpse of spectacular wedding weekend with partner Amber Laign

Robin is one of GMA's longest-running co-anchors, having worked on the ABC daytime news show since 1995, and was promoted to co-anchor in 2009.

© Photo: Getty Images Robin Roberts has been missing from GMA since last week

Last year, she marked 13 years working alongside co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, which is to date the longest-running TV partnership on a morning news show.

MORE: GMA hosts' net worths revealed - Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and more

MORE: Robin Roberts shares sun-kissed beach photo during time away

The pair are joined on the famous news desk each morning by former NFL champion, Michael Strahan, who has been on the show since 2016.

Robin Roberts with her fiancée Amber Laign

Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals heartfelt for time away with partner Amber Laign

"That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.