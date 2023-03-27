Why GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't be back on our screens for a while The hosts officially left Good Morning America in January

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing from our TV screens for several months now since they agreed to move on from GMA3 after their affair was exposed last November.

And while the TV hosts haven't revealed personally their plans when it comes to their future careers just yet, multiple media outlets including The New York Post and CinemaBlend have suggested they may gearing up to host a brand new show together.

Amy and T.J. officially left Good Morning America in January

The couple are believed to be looking to the likes of NBC, CBS and CNN to see if they can find a place which would be willing to home a collaboration between them in the future. However, it will likely still be a long time before we see the two on our screens again.

Even if Amy and T.J. are successful in pitching a pilot show to a TV network, the preparatory work to launch such a production would probably take quite a few months, maybe even a year.

It's clear both Amy and T.J. love working together, making the likelihood that they are trying to continue to do so following their time at ABC high. Even before the married co-stars were revealed as more than just friends, T.J. spoke passionately about the mom-of-two.

In an interview with The New York Post weeks before their affair was exposed, T.J. was asked how he feels about his role on the ABC show and said: "I am a really, really lucky dude… I am now in my absolute dream job… And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it."

Similarly, Amy previously gushed about T.J. and their "blessed" on-screen relationship through which they shared many fun moments on the air which viewers always loved. After covering Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee from London she said she "couldn’t have asked for a better partner".

Amy and T.J.'s affair was exposed at the end of November 2022, and the pair were taken off air from all ABC shows until a decision about their future was reached at the end of January.

Both Amy and T.J. were married when their affair began

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Whether the stars are trying to launch a new show together away from their former studio, and if so, whether it will be picked up, remains unclear.

