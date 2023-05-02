I'm A Celebrity's Georgia Toffolo: What is her family business and net worth?

The reality star appeared on Made in Chelsea from 2014 to 2018

Georgia Toffolo is just one of many returning I'm A Celebrity contestants that have headed to South Africa's Kruger National Park for a chance to be crowned the first 'I'm A Celebrity Legend'.

While the 28-year-old won the original series back in 2017, she is perhaps best known for appearing on the E4 reality show, Made in Chelsea, which follows a group of affluent young people living in the wealthy London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. But how exactly did Toff make her money?

Georgia Toffolo's family background

Georgia was born in Torquay in Devon to parents Gary Bennett and Nicola Toffolo.

Georgia's father came from humble beginnings and runs his own business, Lair Logistics, in the scrap metal industry in Devon.

Speaking to The Sun back in 2017, he said: "I am what I am. I'm not a toff but so what? I'm proud of that. I've had the big house and the big business and this is my world at the moment.

"Georgia's gone a different way. The other side of the family yes, there is money, there's still money there. My side of the family there isn't."

On the "other side" of Georgia's family is of course her mother, Nicola. While Nicola comes from a wealthy background, she is independently successful and runs a property management business.

Georgia was privately educated at Maynard girls' school in Exeter before enrolling at Blundell's boarding school in Tiverton, Devon, which costs £23k-a-year.

Gary reportedly paid for his daughter to be privately educated. He previously told The Mirror: "I'm a strong believer in education and I wanted to give my daughter the gift of education."

What is Georgia Toffolo's net worth?

Georgia is thought to have a net worth of £5 million, according to The Tab. While Georgia has established herself as a television personality and author, she previously worked at a family-run solicitors in Devon and law firm, Family Law in Partnership, in London.

The star also worked as head of events for a think tank called Parliament Street while appearing on Made in Chelsea.

After winning I'm A Celebrity in 2017, she went on to land several TV appearances, including on Celebrity Hunted, This Morning, Celebrity Gogglebox and Would I Lie To You?

She also released a four-part book series for the British romance publisher Mills & Boon and published the final romance novel in the series in April last year.

