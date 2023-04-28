Where is Ines Basic from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Married at First Sight Australia has become a reality show staple with fans, particularly in recent years following the huge success of its run throughout the lockdown television boom.

Season ten, which is almost at the end of its run in the UK on E4, has seen many talking points among viewers. But many are still wondering what happened to stars from seasons gone by.

WATCH: MAFS Australia series ten aired a dramatic reunion

If you're well-versed in the world MAFS Australia, then you'll likely know the name of Ines Bašić who made quite the impression when she appeared on the show in series six. But where is she now? Here's what we know…

Where is Ines Bašić from MAFS Australia now?

Series six of Married at First Sight Australia was filmed back in 2019 and since then, Ines has gone on to carve out a career as a social media influencer. Ines has over 230,000 followers on Instagram and has also joined the adult social media site, OnlyFans.

What happened to Ines Bašić and Bronson Norrish on the show?

Ines and Bronson were paired up as a match and were just one of the many couples to walk down the aisle on the show. However, it seems like the pair did not completely see eye-to-eye and called it quits just after their honeymoon in Queensland.

Part of the reason they decided to go their separate ways, however, was due to whispers that Ines had been having secret dates with fellow contestant Sam Ball, who was, at the time, married to Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Soon, Ines and Sam began continuing their relationship behind their spouses backs and they become one of the most talked-about non-couples on the series. Eventually, however, Sam decided to leave the show for personal reasons and he did not continue his romance with Ines.

