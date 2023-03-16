Who is Patrick Dempsey's wife Jillian Fink? Everything you need to know Patrick and Jillian married on July 31, 1999

Patrick Dempsey became an instant heartthrob after landing the role of Derek 'McDreamy' Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy, but thankfully for the actor, his love life has never been as complicated or dramatic as it appears on the show. Away from the spotlight, the 57-year-old has been happily married to his wife of 24 years, Jillian Fink, with whom he shares three children. Keep reading to find out more about the TV star's wife, plus click the video below to see Jillian's adorable Valentine's Day tribute to Patrick...

WATCH: Jillian Dempsey's sweet Valentine's tribute to husband Patrick Dempsey

Loading the player...

Who is Patrick Dempsey's wife Jillian Fink?

Jillian Fink is a celebrated makeup artist, entrepreneur and animal activist. In between managing her popular beauty lines – Delux Beauty and the eponymous Jillian Dempsey line – she also works with Hollywood stars including Kristen Stewart, Emilia Clarke, Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst and Jennifer Lawrence.

MORE: Grey's Anatomy stars' chic homes: Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey and more

READ: Meet Grey's Anatomy cast and their real-life partners

Jillian is a makeup artist and entrepreneur

How did Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink meet?

Patrick and Jillian's first meeting could easily be mistaken for a scene from a romantic comedy. Speaking to People the mum-of-three recalled how, in 1994, Patrick had spontaneously scheduled an appointment at her LA hair salon, Delux, but after seeing the booking Jillian had assumed it was a prank by another employee. "I was shocked," she said, after seeing Patrick walk through the door, "But at the same time, I was happy because he was so cute."

Patrick met Jillian by chance after booking an appointment at her salon in LA

At the time Patrick and Jillian were both in relationships, so for the next three years they would only see each other when he was coming in for the occasional haircut. After becoming single, however, Patrick later learned that Jillian had also become unattached and quickly asked her on a date – and the rest is history!

When did Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink get married?

Patrick and Jillian married on July 31, 1999. The couple tied the knot at his family's farmhouse in Maine. According to Jillian's sister and business partner, Kristen Mason, "He saw her and started crying." Following their wedding, Patrick and Jillian would later welcome a daughter, Talula in 2002, and sons, Sullivan and Darby in 2007.

The couple married in 1999 at the actor's family's farmhouse in Maine

In 2015 – after 16 years of marriage – Jillian filed for divorce but eventually decided to reconcile. Addressing their brief split, Patrick told People magazine: "Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started." They have since been happily married and will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary this summer.

Jillian and Patrick are proud parents to their children Talula, Sullivan and Darby

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.