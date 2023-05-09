Queen Charlotte star Ruth Gemmell's famous ex-husband revealed

The actress met her former husband during production for an ITV series

Dearest reader, if you've taken a turn about the Ton on Netflix, then you'll have met Ruth Gemmell – aka Lady Violet Bridgerton. As well as appearing in the titular period drama, the actress has reprised her role in the critically-acclaimed spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Boasting an illustrious career in television, Ruth has appeared in EastEnders, Casualty, Penny Dreadful and Band of Gold – the latter of which, introduced her to her former husband and fellow actor, Ray Stevenson. Keep reading for all the details…

Who is Queen Charlotte star Ruth Gemmell's famous ex-husband?

Ray Stevenson is a Northern Irish actor. Recognized for portraying Dagonet in the film King Arthur (2004) and Titus Pullo in the BBC/HBO television series Rome, he is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

© Getty Ruth Gemmell was married to Northern Irish actor Ray Stevenson from 1997 to 2005

Credited with playing two Marvel comic characters, Ray took on the role of Frank Castle/The Punisher in Punisher: War Zone (2008) and he has also appeared as Volstagg in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

© Getty Ray is famed for portraying Volstagg in Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok

As of 2023, Ray is set to star in the new Disney+ series, Ahsoka, which will be released in August. While few details about the show have been released, Ray's character Baylon has been unveiled as a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions.

How did Ruth Gemmell and Ray Stevenson meet?

Ruth Gemmell and Ray Stevenson met on the set of Band of Gold in 1995. Two years later, they married in a ceremony held in Westminster, London. While the former couple were extremely private about their family life, they did share the screen on occasion and portrayed a married couple in Peak Practice (1997).

After eight years of marriage, Ruth and Ray decided to divorce in 2005. During a 2014 interview with Fame Magazine, the Marvel actor revealed that he has since found love with his long-term partner, Elisabetta.

© Getty Following his divorce from Ruth, Ray has since welcomed three sons with his partner, Elisabetta

"I am in a relationship now. I've been so blessed in life," he said. "My partner is Italian, Elisabetta. We have two gorgeous boys, Sebastiano and Leonardo, and our number three son on the way. We live on a beautiful island with three cats and a rescue puppy. It's a world away from my work and when I finish a job my life is 24/7 family."

Who is Ruth Gemmell dating?

Following her divorce, Ruth has refrained from sharing any details of her love life. She's also been extremely busy since joining the cast of Bridgerton in 2020, and its spin-off, Queen Charlotte.

© Netflix Ruth has refrained from commenting her love life

Speaking to Tatler in 2022, Ruth opened up about the show's incredible success. "The books [Julia Quinn's novels on which the series is based] have a huge following. So we always knew that it would appeal to a certain demographic," she said.

"And then of course… stories of love and romance are universal and timeless… but I don't think any of us quite had expected for it to become the phenomenon it was."

