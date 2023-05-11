Meet Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie: 10 things you didn't know

Everything you need to know about the daughter of the Wheel of Fortune host

Maggie Sajak, the vibrant 28-year-old daughter of the Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and his wife Lesly Brown, has long been familiar to viewers of the legendary game show.

Born in 1995, she first appeared on the show as a baby, and has since taken on increasingly significant roles, including serving as a "special letter toucher" in 2020 and the series' social correspondent since 2021.

Now, Maggie is set to host the Wheel of Fortune herself, substituting for Vanna White as she becomes a contestant.

Away from the show, Pat and Maggie share a close bond, which was evident when Maggie posted a heartfelt tribute to her father on his 40th anniversary with the show.

"Happy 40th Wheel-iversary to this guy!" she tweeted, alongside a vintage picture of her father on the set, "On this day in 1981, @patsajak hosted his very first episode of @WheelofFortune… and the rest is history!"

From her youthful exploits in country music to her current duties on the Wheel of Fortune, here’s 10 things you might not know about Maggie.

Maggie has brother

Born to Pat and Lesly, Maggie also has an older brother, Patrick, who was born in 1990. Unlike Maggie, Patrick has remained more private, though he's occasionally mentioned on TV by his proud father. When Patrick graduated from medical school, Maggie shared the news on Instagram, describing herself as "the MOSTproud".

She’s a law graduate

Maggie's Instagram bio reveals that she is currently a law student, having graduated from Princeton University and completed a postgraduate program at Columbia University.

Notably, her ambitions weren't always legal. During her time at Princeton, she told The Daily Front Row that she was considering medical school, hence her enrollment in a pre-med course.

Maggie can play the guitar

Maggie's passion for music was ignited when she received her first guitar on her 13th birthday. She told Teen Vogue, "It's always been a dream of mine to be a singer". With the release of each new song and music video, Maggie's dreams of a successful music career continue to unfold.

She’s a country music star

At the tender age of 16, Maggie launched her country music career with the release of her debut single, "First Kiss." Her other singles include "Wild Boy," "Live Out Loud," and "If I Was Gonna Go."

She stepped in for her father

When Pat underwent emergency surgery in 2019, Maggie stepped in as a "special letter toucher" on Wheel of Fortune. She assured fans that her father was recovering well and was eager to return to the show.

She was a social correspondent

In 2021, Maggie assumed the role of the Wheel of Fortune's social correspondent. She enjoys the camaraderie of the Wheel of Fortune crew, describing them as "an extended family", and delights in giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Maggie loves to share family pics

Maggie often shares family photos on Instagram, including an adorable snapshot from a kindergarten father-daughter dance with Pat. She also posted a charming family photo taken on the set of Wheel of Fortune, humorously remarking on her early camera mishaps.

She has a pet

Following the loss of the Sajak family's beloved dog, Stella, in 2021, Maggie now has a dog named Jak. She runs an Instagram account for Jak, who has charmed over 2,500 followers and has even made an appearance on the Wheel of Fortune set.

She’s made her hosting debut

On May 10, 2023, Maggie made her hosting debut on Wheel of Fortune, filling in for Vanna White.

The news was announced by Maggie herself on her Instagram story, captioned: "Warming up for Wednesday," accompanied by a clip of her walking along the Wheel of Fortune letter board.

While it might seem odd to see someone else besides White — who has been by Pat's side for 40 years — on the letter board, Vanna gracefully passed the baton. "Maggie, thank you so much for filling in for me," she said, expressing her confidence in Maggie, "I know you're gonna do a great job."

