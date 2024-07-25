Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals she's victim of 'bizarre' burglary - details

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner has revealed she's been the victim of a "bizarre" burglary. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the hairdresser revealed that her salon had been broken into on Tuesday.

Sharing a screenshot of CCTV footage showing the perpetrator, Ellie appealed to her followers for help. "Anybody recognise this man?" asked the star. "He broke into our salon in Leeds city centre at 4am on Tuesday morning.

"He spent 40 minutes [entering] the salon and stole the most random things. He took a few people's kit bags which contain hairdressing equipment which second hand is not worth much but expensive to replace individually and some things of sentimental value!"

The mum-of-one continued: "The damage he has caused to the building is more than the value of the items he’s taken, it was the most bizarre burglary! The salon is tint on north street in Leeds city centre, any information would be greatly appreciated."

© Instagram Ellie and her sister Izzi are fan favourites on Gogglebox

Fans rushed to the comments to share supportive messages, with one person writing: "Oh no Ellie, so sorry to hear this," while another added: "Sorry to hear this. Hope he's caught soon."

It comes just weeks after Ellie embarked on her first family holiday with her partner Nat and their one-year-old son, Ezra.

© Instagram The couple jetted off on holiday with their son Ezra in May

The TV star shared a carousel of images, including one of the trio posing on the tarmac in front of their plane and a sweet family photo taken at a friend's wedding during the trip.

"Our first holiday as a family, Ezra's first birthday and first wedding!" Ellie gushed in her caption. "Had a fabulous time and thank you to the Corcoran's for sharing your special day with us."

© Instagram Ellie and Nat looked smitten as they posed with their little boy

Ellie and Nat welcomed little Ezra in May 2023. At the time of his arrival, Ellie shared the news on Instagram. "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

WATCH: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner introduces her newborn son

Ellie and her sister Izzi have been fan favourites on Gogglebox since making their debut in 2015.

While Ellie is a hairdresser, Izzie works as a qualified mortgage advisor and runs her own business.