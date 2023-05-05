I'm a Celebrity's Paul Burrell reveals rare lakeside wedding photo with husband Graham

Paul Burrell entered the I'm a Celebrity South Africa camp by pointing out how much his life has changed since his last appearance on the show in 2004 – he separated from his wife of 32 years Maria and found love with Graham Cooper.

Princess Diana's former butler, 64, tied the knot with lawyer Graham back in 2017, but he has shared very few photos of their big day. However, Paul keeps a reminder of his wedding inside his home, where he inadvertently revealed he has a framed wedding picture on display in his study or dining room.

Paul Burrell showed off a framed wedding photo in the background of his Instagram video

In a video he posted on Instagram in 2020, Paul sat at a wooden desk with a side table positioned against the deep red wall behind him. Among the candelabra, lamps and ornaments was a framed photo of the newlyweds embracing following their Lake District ceremony, with the greenery of the picturesque location visible in the background.

© Instagram The former royal butler and the lawyer shared a loved-up photo to mark their first wedding anniversary in 2018

Paul and Graham both wore matching red tartan outfits, with Graham opting for colourful trousers while Paul rocked a kilt and white socks. He finished off his outfit with a pair of blue cufflinks given to him by Princess Diana, and his Royal Victorian Medal, which he was presented by the Queen in 1998 for his service to the late royal.

Princess Diana's butler joined fellow stars Helen Flanagan, Jordan Banjo and Carol Vorderman in the I'm a Celebrity South Africa camp

According to the Daily Mail, the former royal butler - who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2022 - said afterwards: "Everything about the day has been perfect, made even more wonderful by the fact that my two sons were here to share the occasion.

WATCH: Paul Burrell discusses emotional prostate cancer diagnosis

"There's no more hiding my unbridled happiness now. Life is about being true to who you are and, for the first time ever, I'm able to stand proudly beside my husband and say, 'This is who I am.'"

Who was Paul Burrell's wife?

Paul tied the knot with Maria in 1984 with photos showing the bride wearing an off-the-shoulder wedding dress and the groom in a dapper grey suit.

They welcomed sons Nicholas and Alexander before getting divorced in 2016. Opening up about his split from Maria, Paul told The Mirror: "I have hurt the most important people in my life. I call that selfish."

© Getty Paul Burrell shares sons Alexander and Nicholas with his ex-wife Maria

Paul continued: "Myself and Maria have been to hell and back. Our marriage lasted 32 years, and I still want to be there for her. We cried, when I told Maria I was marrying Graham.

"And she said, 'Does that mean we’ll never be together as a family again?' I said, 'No, it doesn’t mean that.' She said, 'You could lose your sons. You’ll lose them because they won’t understand,' but she was wrong."

