BAFTA TV awards 2023: air date, host, nominees and more

The biggest night in British television is almost here because this weekend marks the return of the BAFTA Television Awards. The 2023 ceremony is being held in London and will welcome a whole host of huge names from the small screen to honour some of the most impactful and brilliant TV from the past 12 months.

Viewers tuning in at home can look forward to the glitzy event unfolding on screen when the ceremony airs on TV and there'll also be live red carpet coverage taking place online, too.

Ahead of the television awards, find out everything you need to know below from who is hosting to the nominees and how to watch the main event.

When and where are the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards taking place?

The 2023 BAFTA Television Awards are taking place on Sunday 14 May at the Royal Festival Hall in London, located on the capital's beautiful South Bank. The presenters, nominees and guests will arrive in the afternoon ahead of the taping of the show which will then be broadcast on Sunday evening.

BAFTA Statue

Who is hosting this year's TV BAFTAs?

The audience at the Festival Hall and those tuning in at home can look forward to some comedy because stand-up comics and TV presenters Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett will be taking to the stage to act as the evening's hosts.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will host the 2023 BAFTAs

Who is set to appear at the 2023 TV BAFTAs?

As well as Romesh and Rob acting as main presenters for the evening's event, there are more big names set to appear at the glitzy award ceremony. YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg will act as host of the backstage coverage; while BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo and Drag Race judge Michelle Visage will host the red carpet coverage interviewing some of the big names set to attend.

Meanwhile, there'll be some other celebrities taking to the stage throughout the evening to give out awards to the winners. The award presenters include: David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Golda Rosheuvel, Lenny Henry, Dannii Minogue and more.

David Tennant will be a presenter at the BAFTAs

Who are the nominees for this year's ceremony?

The nominees for this year's TV BAFTAs feature some of our favourite shows from the past year. The big titles who have scooped the most awards include the BBC's NHS medical drama, This Is Going to Hurt, which starred Ben Wishaw in the leading role; The Responder, which starred Martin Freeman, and Apple TV+'s Slow Horses.

Ben Wishaw as Adam Kay in This Is Going to Hurt

You can see the full list of nominees, here.

How can viewers watch the TV BAFTAs?

The TV BAFTAs will air on BBC One at 7 pm and run until 9 pm.

Queen Charlotte star Golda Rosheuvel will be appearing at this year's BAFTAs

Some highlights from the 2022 TV BAFTAs...

© Samir Hussein Ncuti Gatwa at 2022 BAFTAs

© Karwai Tang Jodie Comer at the BAFTAs

Nicola Coughlan at 2022 BAFTAs

