Drag Race star The Vivienne reveals whether she would return to show - exclusive

The Vivienne had an incredibly busy year in 2022, reaching the final of Dancing on Ice and a spectacular appearance on the all-winners version of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, where she won three maxi challenges.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of her hosting the Barefoot Eurovision viewing party, the Liverpudlian drag queen revealed that while she had hoped for more reality TV in her future, she would not be returning to the franchise that catapulted her into the spotlight. "I've worked very, very, very hard for four years to solidify my own career," she explained. "And so going back to be judged, I don't want to do that. I'm happy with what I've done and count my blessings every day and know how lucky I am to still be working."

That isn't to minimise her experience though, as she added: "I loved All Stars 7, it was so much fun. It was the only one I would have ever done. I wouldn't have done a normal season, I wouldn't have done it with any other girls. I think that was the perfect cast, the perfect time. It was just the most fun I've ever had with a bunch of drag queens in a room."

The Vivienne did have plenty of praise for RuPaul, the host of the franchise, praising the legendary drag queen even if she wouldn't be "prancing down the runway again". But she didn't rule out a return to Drag Race in a different capacity, saying she could make her grand return as a guest judge.

The beloved UK version of the show will be returning for its fifth series later in the year, and with some of her friends due to compete she told fans to expect "big things".

The Celebrity Hunted star is a proud ambassador for the British drag scene which she described as "cabaret orientated", saying: "We love going to a pub and watching a drag queen, you get a bevvy, see a drag queen on stage. It's that British drag culture which was what I was brought on, the likes of Lily Savage, Miss Jason, Foo Foo Lammar it's these kinds of people that I was brought up on and that's where I got my drag stick from, going on stage and doing something fabulous. The new wave of drag which is fabulous."

The Vivienne and Michelle are hosting the Barefoot Eurovision viewing party

And drag is taking over the world with The Vivienne's starring appearance on Dancing on Ice, as well as the news that Drag Race double champion Jinkx Monsoon was joining the cast of Doctor Who.

Opening up about these new opportunities, The Vivienne explained: "The possibilities are endless, I never thought I'd do Dancing on Ice in drag and I may be turning up on stage very soon. Drag has become this art form that has always been around, but people are realising now oh my god, there's actual talent behind this. You know, from singing to character study, to costuming to makeup."

She added: "I'd do any reality TV show, any chance that I can get to be in people's living rooms and show people that drag is an art form and nothing to be feared and we are less dangerous than guns."

But before she pops up in anyone's living rooms, The Vivienne will be hosting the Barefoot Wine Eurovision viewing party alongside Drag Race's favourite acid-tongued judge, Michelle Visage.

The Vivienne hinted we'd see more of her this year

The drag queen said that she was "honoured" to be hosting the party, which will see 80 lucky attendees party from 18:30 to midnight as they take in the biggest TV event of the year, complete with Barefoot Wine and a Eurovision-themed menu.

Speaking about her relationship with Michelle, The Vivienne said: "We're very much cut from the same cloth. We like musical theatre, we like old school drag, we love everything gay, everything British. Michelle is an Anglophile, so anytime she gets to be in the UK and we get to experience this together is a great experience. It's going to be nice having Michelle without the judge's desk in front of us."

The 31-year-old then joked: "Me and Michelle have a few bevvies and have a ball."

And while Loreen might be the favourite to take the crown, The Vivienne has her eye on Finland's show-stealing "Cha Cha Cha," and the UK's entry, Mae Muller with "I Wrote a Song".

