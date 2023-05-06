9-1-1 preview clip: Maddie finds Chimney's engagement ring - but what will she do next?

Are those church bells we hear? 9-1-1 fans saw Howard 'Chimney' Han (Kenneth Choi) lose the engagement ring he had purchased for Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt) before it emerged their young daughter Jee-Yun had hidden it in her dollhouse.

The pair have had their ups and downs since they first met in season two, when Maddie arrived in Los Angeles after escaping her abusive husband. They welcomed their daughter in season four but Maddie suffered from postpartum depression and left her partner and daughter, leaving Chim in the dark. He later found her in Boston, and she soon returned to Los Angeles and they rekindled their romance.

But she has been wary of remarrying after her previous experiences, and last week's episode showed that some in Chim's life are also unsure if he should propose. Now, as this exclusive preview clip shows, Maddie has found the ring… and has no idea what to do with it.

9-1-1 season six episode 17 is titled 'Love Is In The Air' and will see Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and the 118 faced with a series of emergencies that deal with the gamut of emotions connected to love, from a wedding proposal - that tragically intersects with a bank robbery - to a princess bride who finds herself literally stuck on her way to the altar.

Elsewhere, Evan 'Buck' Buckley (Oliver Stark) attempts to continue to build his new romance with death doula Natalia, and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) turns to Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) for advice.

© Fox Chim thought he had lost the ring

There are two more episodes to air from season six, but this week Fox confirmed that it had canceled the long-running series. However, ABC picked up the crime procedural drama for a seventh season.

HELLO! understands that, right now, there are no plans to change the showrunners or production teams; Kristen Reidel has been running the show since Tim placed his focus on spin-off show 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Contracts for the main cast, including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love Hewitt, are up for renewal following season seven and that made the deal easier for ABC.

ABC is a sister network to 20th Television, the production company responsible for creating 9-1-1 since its 2018 debut, along with its spin-off 9-1-1: Lone Star.

