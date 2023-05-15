Married At First Sight Australia star Coco Stedman looks completely different as she unveils new look

Married At First Sight Australia's effervescent star Coco Stedman has stunned her fans with an awe-inspiring transformation, two years after her unforgettable stint on the reality series.

Known for her vibrant personality and memorable catchphrases, the 32-year-old star recently took to Instagram to unveil her brand new look.

Coco, a Sydney-based pilates instructor, has swapped her long, dark brunette locks for a striking platinum blonde hairstyle.

Accompanying the carousel of pictures showcasing her revamped look, she wrote a poignant message: “Your fear is trying to keep you safe, but what it doesn’t know is that there is no greater failure than a life unlived.

“There is no greater pain than your heart going unloved and your soul going unseen.”

Having made a name for herself on Channel 9's Married At First Sight in 2021, Coco quickly became a fan favourite, her vivacious personality adding a unique flavour to the show.

Her journey on the hit reality series wasn't without its share of drama and controversy.

The season saw Coco at the centre of one of the series' notorious cheating scandals, where she was found to be involved with fellow contestant Cameron Dunne, much to the shock of his on-screen wife, Samantha Harvey.

At the 2021 MAFS reunion, Coco shed light on the relationship that had sparked so much controversy.

She candidly revealed that she and Cam had "hung out a few times" and had gotten "intimate". Always one to inject humour into the situation, she added with a laugh: "He got his Coco Pops and left for the day [but] there’s no ill feelings there.”

The programme has become a favourite amongst reality TV lovers up and down the nation thanks to its unique format that sees a group of couples, who meet for the first time at the altar, take part in an experiment that puts their relationship to the test. But just how much of it is real?

The show is billed as an "unscripted reality series", meaning cast members don't follow a physical script.

However, previous contestants have spoken out about how much the producers are involved in the filming process.

Former cast member Olivia Frazer previously said that while there isn't a "physical script", contestants are sometimes asked to rephrase sentences. "You have to repeat back the questions producers ask you, which is why it sometimes sounds scripted," she said in an Instagram Q&A.

Former contestant Sam Ball, who appeared in season six of the show, claimed that the show is "scripted" and that the experts are told what to say through an earpiece during the commitment ceremonies.

"[The producers] tell you what to say, they stand there and ask you questions until you give them the answer they want," he said.

"The experts at the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, they don't talk to you they're getting told things through an earpiece. You can hear what's getting said to them through an earpiece and they just regurgitate it out to you, so they’re just actors."

Sam isn't the only former contestant who has claimed that the show isn't wholly authentic. Jono Pitman previously said: "They're always fishing for one-liners. My famous line was, 'She wasn't what I ordered' when my partner, Clare, was walking down the aisle.

