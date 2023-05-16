Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannilynn and dad Larry Birkhead's heartbreaking reaction to Netflix documentary revealed

Anna Nicole Smith's ex Larry Birkhead and their daughter, Dannilynn, appear to have had an emotional reaction to the new Netflix documentary about the late star's life.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me began streaming on the platform on Tuesday and following its release, Larry appears to have deleted all of the photos of himself and Dannilynn from their joint Instagram account. The only photo that remains is one of waves crashing against a sandy beach, which Larry tellingly captioned: "Waiting for some of the waves to pass…. then will return."

His followers were quick to send their support to the photographer and Dannilynn, 16, with one responding: "You are an excellent father. I have a lot of respect for you and the choices you have made in raising your daughter. Removing all of the photos on your Instagram was the best decision you could've made, considering what is happening right now. You're doing a great job."

© Stephen J. Cohen Dannilynn and Larry's most recent outing was to the Kentucky Derby

A second said: "You are putting your child first and people don’t do that today. You are and have been doing an excellent job raising your child." A third added: "I feel terrible for your daughter. I wish her happiness and closure." A fourth said: "Is this because of the documentary that's about to drop on Anna? If so, I don't blame you for shutting down the noise for your child. I hope she's okay."

© Getty Images Anna Nicole Smith died aged 39 in 2007

Before Tuesday, the account was filled with photos of Larry and Dannilynn's life, including their most recent outing to the Kentucky Derby, which they attend every year in memory of Anna Nicole as it is where she and Larry first met, with 2023 being particularly poignant as it marked the 20th anniversary of their first encounter.

According to multiple reports, Larry and Dannilynn refused to appear in the Netflix documentary about Anna Nicole but are said to be working on their own movie about the late model to tell her story in her own words and through her own eyes.

© Instagram Dannielynn and Larry both paid tribute to Anna Nicole with their outfits at an event for the Kentucky Derby

The Netflix documentary is described as "a revelatory feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never-before-seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the '90s before her tragic death at the age of 39".

© Instagram Larry met Anna Nicole in 2003

The official synopsis reads: "From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole's dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, [the title] reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew."

In February 2007, Anna Nicole was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead in hospital. She was just 39.

See more photos of Larry and Dannilynn Birkhead below...

© Jason Kempin Larry and Dannilynn share an Instagram account

© Getty Images Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead attend the Kentucky Derby every year

© Photo: Instagram Larry used Instagram to share rare photos of his and Anna Nicole's daughter

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.