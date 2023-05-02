Sofia Vergara delivers long-awaited family news involving son Manolo – details

Sofia Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara are bringing their mother-son dynamic to streaming TV with their latest professional collaboration.

It was revealed by Deadline that Roku has ordered a new cooking show which not only will be hosted by the aspiring actor but executive produced by his famous mom, 50.

The show has tentatively been titled Celebrity Family Cook Off in which famous families will go up against each other in several cooking challenges for charity.

The synopsis reads: "In each episode, a food-loving celebrity and a family member face off against another celebrity family duo in a two-round battle, dinner followed by dessert.

"Each round of the competition will feature a culinary challenge inspired by a hit movie or television series. The winning celeb-family duo will receive a cash prize to donate to a charity of their choice."

Manolo will be joined by viral food-themed content creator Kalen Allen and chef Fariyal Abdullahi, the executive chef of New York's Hav & Mar.

© Getty Images Manolo and Sofia will collaborate on the show Celebrity Family Cook Off

The 31-year-old told the outlet: "We're so excited to be partnering with Roku to bring you a fun, new cooking competition! Working as a family is great and doing it in the spirit of giving back is even better."

This isn't the first time the mother-son duo have come together in a professional capacity, however, as Manolo made a cameo in his mother's 2015 film Hot Pursuit and was a member of the additional crew for an episode of Modern Family.

Sofia shares Manolo with Joe Gonzalez, her ex-husband who was her high school sweetheart. They were married from 1991-1993. The America's Got Talent star has been married to fellow actor Joe Manganiello since 2015.

Manolo reacted to the news with excitement on his Instagram Stories, writing: "This will be fun," alongside a picture of the announcement, then sharing glimpses of filming for the upcoming Roku series.

© Instagram Manolo provided a glimpse of early filming for the show

Courtney White, a former Food Network exec who runs the production company behind the show, Butternut, said in a statement: "This show perfectly blends Sofia and Manolo's infectious love for family with their shared passion for food.

"We think this series will be an absolute delight for viewers and a great addition to Roku's endless entertainment offerings."

