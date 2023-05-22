Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary addressed Phillip Schofield's exit from This Morning while presenting Monday morning's edition of the ITV show. The stars, who host the show each Friday, paid an on-air tribute to Phillip immediately after the credits rolled.

Alison began by saying: "We can't start this programme without paying tribute to the man who has spent the last two decades on This Morning's sofa, Phillip Schofield." Dermot continued by saying thank you to Phillip on behalf of the show and the people working both on and off-screen.

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes talks Holly and Phillip's rumoured fallout

Viewers watching at home took to social media to react to the tribute, with some branding it "awkward" and "uncomfortable." One person simply tweeted: "Well... that was awkward #thismorning." As a second added: "Alison looked so uncomfortable doing that 'tribute' to Phillip #thismorning."

A third was convinced that Dermot was nervous while hosting as they wrote: "@radioleary is all over the place. Scratching his leg, chewing his pen, dropping the lid. bag of nerves. Fluffing his lines ahead of his audition for the top job? #thismorning."

MORE: Good Morning Britain fans unimpressed after show 'skims over' Phillip Schofield's exit from This Morning

MORE: Real reason Denise Welch is missing from Loose Women: explained

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison and Dermot address Phillip's exit on Monday

Alison and Dermot were announced as Monday's presenters after it was confirmed by ITV that regular host and Phillip's former co-star, Holly Willoughby, is taking an extended break from the show. Holly, who usually temporarily departs the show during school holidays, will return after the half-term break on Monday 5 June.

Phillip announced his 20-year stint as the face of This Morning would be coming to an end with "immediate effect" over the weekend. In a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram Stories and by ITV, he said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

MORE: Phillip Schofield's secret Cornwall home with wife Steph he's retreated to after quitting This Morning

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip has left This Morning after 20 years

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love."

He concluded: "So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly has taken a lengthy break from This Morning

Phillip's departure comes after reports of a falling out with long-term colleague and friend, Holly. Although the pair have not addressed the rumoured feud, Holly did pay tribute to Phillip on social media.

Sharing a statement on her Instagram Stories, she took the opportunity to thank Phillip for his knowledge and experience and finished by saying: "The sofa will not be the same without him."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have worked together for 13 years

Alison's a popular member of the This Morning team

© REX The pair also host Dancing On Ice

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will no longer be presenting This Morning together

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.