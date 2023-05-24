Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb discuss emotional 'end of an era' live on air

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were one of many who tuned into one of the biggest moments on competition TV in recent memory – Blake Shelton's final night on The Voice.

The two addressed the country star's bow from the show on Tuesday night after the season 23 finale, having been part of the coaches' roster since the very beginning in 2011.

Speaking at the top of the latest installment of the Today Show, Savannah said: "What a night for Blake Shelton, it's hard to believe it's over."

Hoda also added: "I was just saying, it's like the end of an era. We don't remember The Voice without him because it's never been there without him."

Sheinelle Jones later commandeered the Pop Start segment that touched more on his send-off, including clips of his emotional reunion with past winners from Team Blake and former fellow coaches like Adam Levine.

© Getty Images Niall, who won season 23, has developed a close bond with Blake

Carson Daly, absent from his usual Today spot to host The Voice's finale, gave him a fond farewell by officially retiring the "Blake Shelton Jean Jacket," emblazoned with the numbers of all the seasons he'd won over his 12 year run.

It was announced last week that for the show's upcoming 24th season, Blake's spot on the show will be taken by Reba McEntire, with Niall Horan returning for another turn.

John Legend will also return to the show for another stab at victory, while Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, will also be back as a coach, her seventh time on the NBC singing competition.

© Getty Images Blake with the rest of the season 23 coaches

"Surprise :) I'm back in the big red chair!! See you all this fall 2023," she captioned a quick clip of her chair spinning to the word "Gwen."

Back in October, Blake released a statement about his departure, saying: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

The "Honey Bee" singer then went on to thank some other very special people. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

He's said since then that he's more intent on stepping away from music to spend more time with his wife and his step-sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

Gwen also added to the conversation, saying that family was becoming more of a priority for him. "I think he just wants more time," she told Extra.

She added: "It's a lot of time away from the family. Those kinds of things, he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch, time to do the other things he loves to do… I'm totally speaking for you Blake, I’m sorry… I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want."

