Blake Shelton's The Voice co-star Niall Horan reveals true feelings on his exit

The former One Direction star became a coach for the first time in season 23

The Voice season 23 is preparing to end with a bang on Tuesday, May 23, as it crowns a new champion, and with it, bids farewell to a longtime star.

The finale will mark Blake Shelton's last appearance as a coach after announcing last year that he would be stepping away from the show after 23 seasons.

On the current season, the 46-year-old singer is joined by Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan, with the latter definitely feeling the emotion of the exit.

Speaking with ET at the first part of the live season finale, the 29-year-old shared his thoughts on Blake's departure and how they planned to celebrate their time together.

"We're gonna have a few drinks, no doubt," he said. "I'm gonna miss him. Big time. I've made a real friend."

Niall made his debut on the show this season alongside Chance. He continued: "Like, I didn't know the guy in October of last year, but he's just been a constant.

© Getty Images Niall opened up about his close bond with Blake

"We text every day. He's been a laugh the whole [time]," he added, before slyly throwing in: "I hope he doesn't win it! But I'm gonna miss him."

It was announced last week that for the show's upcoming 24th season, Blake's spot on the show will be taken by Reba McEntire, with Niall returning for another turn.

John Legend will also return to the show for another stab at victory, while Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, will also be back as a coach, her seventh time on the NBC singing competition.

"Surprise :) I'm back in the big red chair!! See you all this fall 2023," she captioned a quick clip of her chair spinning to the word "Gwen."

© Getty Images Gwen is returning to The Voice in season 24

Back in October, Blake released a statement about his departure, saying: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

The "Honey Bee" singer then went on to thank some other very special people. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

He's said since then that he's more intent on stepping away from music to spend more time with his wife and his step-sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

Gwen also added to the conversation, saying that family was becoming more of a priority for him. "I think he just wants more time," she told Extra.

© Getty Images The season 23 judges

She added: "It's a lot of time away from the family. Those kinds of things, he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch, time to do the other things he loves to do… I'm totally speaking for you Blake, I’m sorry… I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want."

