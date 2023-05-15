Gwen Stefani shares big announcement with fans – but it's bittersweet for Blake Shelton

The news follows Blake receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It's been a big weekend for Gwen Stefani, with her husband Blake Shelton receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and getting to celebrate Mother's Day with family.

However, the biggest news was yet to come, as the singer, 53, announced she would be making her return to her most beloved TV gig.

Gwen revealed that she would be stepping back into the swiveling light-up chair of The Voice for its upcoming 24th season this fall.

"Surprise :) I'm back in the big red chair!! See you all this fall 2023," she captioned a quick clip of her chair spinning to the word "Gwen."

Fans met the news with enthusiastic responses, with one of her fans saying: "Omg omg yes yes yesss," and another also going: "Mrs. Shelton taking over Blake's chair! Let's goooooo."

The return to NBC's singing competition might prove bittersweet for Blake, however, as it'll mark the first time he won't be on the show as a coach since its inception.

The current 23rd season features Blake as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper, and it'll be the country star's last hurrah on the series.

This is the "Hollaback Girl" singer's seventh time as a coach, having last been on the chair in season 22. Her stint on the show also sparked the romance between her and Blake, culminating in their 2021 Oklahoma wedding.

Gwen will be joined on The Voice by returning coach Niall and John Legend, who served as a coach from seasons 16-22, plus Reba McEntire, who has served as a guest mentor on the show previously.

Blake announced back in October that he would be leaving the NBC show after its 23rd season, saying in a statement: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

Blake then went on to thank some other very special people. "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

He's said since then that he's more intent on stepping away from music to spend more time with his wife and his step-sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine.

Gwen also added to the conversation, saying that family was becoming more of a priority for him. "I think he just wants more time," she told Extra.

© Getty Images Blake is step-dad to Gwen's three sons

She added: "It's a lot of time away from the family. Those kinds of things, he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch, time to do the other things he loves to do… I'm totally speaking for you Blake, I’m sorry… I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want."

