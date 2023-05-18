Is Selling Sunset scripted? Netflix show's filming secrets revealed

The sixth season of Selling Sunset is coming to Netflix! Scheduled to drop on May 19, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and more will return. Meanwhile, fans will also be introduced to newcomers Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi. Ahead of the show's return, we're unpacking Selling Sunset's little-known filming secrets. One of the most common questions asked by viewers is whether the series is scripted – here's what we know…

WATCH: Selling Sunset season six trailer

Is Selling Sunset scripted?

According to Jason Oppenheim, Selling Sunset is not scripted. In 2021, he told Metro: "There's nothing that's scripted, we're never told to say anything. At most, I would say that in some situations, if some things need to be addressed or we're meeting a client or something, we'll be asked to wait to make sure if we get everything on camera, but that's certainly not scripted.

© Netflix In 2021, Jason Oppenheim confirmed that Selling Sunset is not scripted

"Let's say I have to deal with something or speak with Davina [Potratz] about something or Mary [Fitzgerald] has to go get her wedding dress, we might have to put that off for a day or two to make sure we get it on camera, but we're never told to say or do anything unfortunately."

Jason added: "You do look back on it and you're like, damn, that is a lot of drama. But unfortunately, it's all real."

© Netflix Chrishell Stause revealed that while the stars might be nudged to discuss certain topics, "What we say is all us"

Chrishell Stause has also responded to rumors that Selling Sunset is scripted. Responding to questions on Instagram, in 2020, she told fans: "The show isn't scripted. If it was, I would be [expletive].

"But seriously, they can sometimes nudge us to address things but what we say is all us. Beware anyone that says otherwise. Gotta own it," she said.

© Getty Former star Christine Quinn has accused the show of being fake

Fans have previously questioned whether the show might be scripted following former star Christine Quinn's comments on social media. Ahead of the season five launch in 2022, the TV personality tweeted: "30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset, enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines."

Christine never followed up on her comments. However, it's not the first time that she's accused the show of being staged. In 2020, the 34-year-old appeared on Brandi Glanville's podcast, Unfiltered, where she suggested that the producers encouraged her to feud with Chrishell, despite the fact that they were good friends.

© Netflix Christine has said that producers encouraged her to feud with Chrishell despite being friends

"From day one, obviously the producers had certain things in mind," she explained. "They wanted us to clash obviously and at first, we didn't. We got along great. We were friends. She was at my house. We were drinking, having a good time. I was getting to know her and the storylines came into play. We thought we were good at separating things."

Christine has since left Selling Sunset and set up her own business. In August 2022, the TV star announced that she'd terminated her contract with the Oppenheim Group in order to start a crypto real estate brokerage with her husband, Christian Dumontet.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage," she said.

