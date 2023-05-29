GMA's Robin Roberts reveals romantic break away from work ahead of wedding to Amber Laign

Robin and fiancée Amber have jetted off to their ‘happy place’

The long weekend may be coming to an end for most of us, but Good Morning America star Robin Roberts is enjoying a fabulous vacation in Key West, Florida, with fiancée Amber Laign and the couple’s beloved dog, Lil Man Lukas.

Robin revealed her island vacation plans to a fan after posting that she attended the Taylor Swift concert at New Jersey’s MetLife stadium.

WATCH: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into vacation with fiancée Amber

The post clearly was a latergram, though, as an exchange with a follower revealed that Robin and her family had already headed to the beach.

In the comments section, a fan wrote: “I’ve been hoping you were in Key West this weekend, but nope!!” The popular newscaster replied, “Ummm, yep! Sweet Amber, lil man Lukas and I just arrived. #happyplace” followed by a sunglasses smiley face emoji.

© @robinrobertsgma / Instagram Robin revealed that she and fiancée Amber, seen here in an earlier Instagram snap, had just arrived in Key West

Before she and her family embarked on the Memorial Day weekend jaunt, Robin was thrilled to bump into none other than Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay at the Taylor Swift show.

© @robinrobertsgma / Instagram Robin shared a snap of herself with fellow Swiftie Mariska Hargitay at a Taylor Swift concert, telling a fan in the comments that she'd already headed down to the island resort

Alongside a selfie of herself with the popular star, Robin wrote: “Everything about @taylorswift concert last night was incredible! Her singing, the dancers, the different settings…all spectacular! Huge bonus was finally meeting this dynamic, talented woman @therealmariskahargitay. Have admired her for years!”

Robin then revealed that she’s a true Swiftie, adding, “I’m not the only one who feels that way. Swifties know that Taylor named one of her beloved cats after Mariska’s character on #SVU Olivia Benson!”

© Getty Images Robin and Amber met on a blind date in 2005, and got engaged earlier this year

The GMA star has been celebrating life in style lately. She shared a clip of a fun-looking party full of her co-stars, friends and family last weekend, and earlier in the month, was absent from her desk as she headed to glamorous Paris on assignment with ABC.

Sixty-two-year-old Robin shared a photograph, apparently from her hotel room, showing off a fabulous view of the Eiffel Tower and the Parisian skyline. "Bonjour America!" she quipped in the caption.

Though her work takes her around the world, Robin’s heart is in Key West, which she has always called her “happy place” and where she seems to escape as frequently as possible, whether for a short break or longer stay.

© Getty Images Robin and Amber together at the GMA studios in 2022

In April, she shared a beautiful photo of herself posing on the beach while visiting the famed island resort. Wearing a straw sunhat and oversized sunglasses in the gorgeous candid snapped by fiancée Amber, Robin captioned the pic simply: "This is what serenity looks like... where's your happy place?"

It remains to be seen though, if she and Amber, who got engaged earlier this year, will tie the knot in the Floridian paradise.