Who is the ABC star taking over Robin Roberts' hosting duties on GMA? Meet Linsey Davis

While fans of Good Morning America don't love to see any of its beloved hosts, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos away from the news desk, their roles are always in good hands whenever they need to step away from the show.

Most recently, Robin's seat was kept warm by ABC correspondent Linsey Davis, who is taking over the latter's role while she is away on assignment.

The longtime GMA host previously shared on her Instagram at the top of the week that she was all the way across the pond and in Paris for the time being, and while the city is known for its romance, she is actually taking care of business for a new GMA feature.

Linsey is an Emmy-award winning journalist, and she has been part of the ABC family for nearly 20 years. She has previously contributed to World News Tonight, Good Morning America, 20/20, and Nightline.

Since 2021, she has been the anchor for World News Tonight Sunday, the network’s weekday prime-time streaming program – replacing Tom Llamas following his departure for NBC – and since 2020, she has been an anchor for ABC News Prime Time Live, which she launched herself.

She has also teamed up in the past with George as well as ABC mainstay David Muir to help anchor presidential debates, election coverage, and other political events.

© Getty Linsey hosts World News Tonight Sunday with Whit Johnson

Before working for ABC, she earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, which she followed with a master's degree in communication from New York University.

Outside of her work life, Linsey has been married to her husband Paul Roberts since March 10, 2013. They tied the knot at the Oheka Castle in Huntington, Long Island, less than two hours away from Manhattan.

© Getty Linsey and her husband Paul at a Los Angeles even in Los Angeles

The couple, who recently celebrated their ten-year anniversary, welcomed their son Ayden, nine, the following year, and Linsey previously opened up on GMA about how he inspired her children's book, How High is Heaven? which was released in 2022.

During an interview with fellow ABC star Michael, she recalled: "He came home one day and he said, 'How come my friend has two grandmas and two grandpas and I only have one of each?' And so I started telling him about [his grandmothers]..."

She explained that after her son saw pictures of his late grandparents, he insisted he wanted to go see them in heaven, and the reporter noted it was something he became "preoccupied" with. "After a while, I said you know, this is really worthy of a conversation," she added.

Robin on the other hand, has not shared when she'll free Linsey of her hosting duties, but she did share a glimpse of her time away in Paris. On her Twitter, while the show aired, she shared a photograph from her hotel room that showed the Parisian skyline with the Eiffel Tower in all its glory, and captioned it: "Bonjour America!"

© Instagram Linsey has frequently shared photos of her and her husband running marathons

© Instagram Linsey recently celebrated her son's ninth birthday

© Getty Linsey is no stranger to appearing on Good Morning America

