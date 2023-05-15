Robin Roberts steps away from GMA desk amid big line-up changes – reason revealed

Robin Roberts left Good Morning America viewers doing a double take when they realized she wasn't present as always to host the morning news show.

The 63-year-old was instead being subbed in by ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, and she didn't make an appearance on the show virtually as well.

However, those following the anchor on social media know fully well that the reason for her absence was more work-oriented than you'd think.

Robin revealed on her social media that she was off in the ever-romantic Paris for the weekend, having gone there on assignment from ABC.

On her Twitter, instead of appearing on the show, she shared a photograph from her hotel room that showed the Parisian skyline with the Eiffel Tower in all its glory, captioning it: "Bonjour America!"

The journalist received the chance, however, to reflect on her relationship with her late mom Lucimarian Tolliver on Sunday aka Mother's Day.

© Twitter Robin is in Paris on a work assignment

With a childhood photograph of herself alongside her parents and older siblings, she once again referenced heading off on assignment as she sweetly wrote: "Heading to Paris on a work assignment.

"Whenever I'm at JFK airport as I am now for an international flight I think of my childhood. My sister Dorothy says she remembers we stopped in Paris on our way to Turkey where Dad's latest military assignment was taking us."

She continued: "Our hotel rooms weren't ready when we arrived so our parents scheduled a day bus tour and we went to the Louvre. Dorothy says she was amazed to be staring at the Mona Lisa because she had just seen it in her 5th grade history book!

"So grateful that our folks were always looking for teachable moments for their 4 children," Robin continued, clarifying for those who couldn't find her in the photo: "I'm the little one in the pic, scratching my leg!"

© Instagram The GMA anchor reflected on Mother's Day and her childhood

She concluded: "I don't recall going on the bus tour but I do remember waking up hungry in the middle of the night in Paris and eating milk duds!"

Robin's brief departure comes after a week of shake-ups at GMA headquarters, particularly with its spin-off shows GMA3: What You Need to Know and Good Morning America Weekend.

Following the controversial departure of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes following news of their relationship, the network finally named their official replacements on Thursday.

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan stepped in to assume their roles as hosts of GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC's chief medical and health correspondent.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J.'s replacements were finally named this week

Meanwhile, taking Eva's place on the Weekend team was Gio Benitez, another regular face at ABC News, alongside previous hosts Whit Johnson and Janai Norman, plus senior meteorologist Somara Theodore.

