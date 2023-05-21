Molly-Mae Hague causes a stir in angelic bridal dress after welcoming daughter Bambi

The Love Island star recently gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague delighted her 7.5 million Instagram followers on Sunday as she unveiled her latest edit with fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

The former Love Island star, who recently welcomed her daughter Bambi with partner Tommy Fury, looked spellbinding in a fitted bridal-white maxi dress in new photos shared on social media. Molly-Mae's spaghetti-strap gown was complete with an elegant cowl neck and sweeping full-length skirt in an angelic ivory hue.

© Instagram Molly-Mae Hague channeled bridal energy in her beautiful ivory maxi dress

The 23-year-old YouTuber looked radiant as ever in the sun-soaked photographs, letting her signature blonde hair fall to her waist in mermaid waves.

Molly-Mae sported a bronzed makeup glow, highlighting her flawless complexion with a golden bronzer, metallic eye and frosted nude lip. "I truly am super proud of this one… this was my first shoot since having my little girl and it was a massive moment for me! I hope you guys love it," she penned in the caption.

© Instagram Molly-Mae shared photos from her first shoot since giving birth to Bambi

Quick to support his girlfriend, professional boxer Tommy penned a heartwarming message in the comments of Molly-Mae's post. "So proud of you babe. Well done," wrote the 24-year-old, followed by a clapping and heart emoji.

Molly Mae wears a £28 maxi dress from PLT

Fans were quick to share their love for Molly-Mae's It-girl moment, with many admitting they first confused her all-white ensemble as an engagement announcement.

"I thought this was an engagement post… imagine that @tommyfury," wrote one fan, as another penned: "I thought Tommy had put a ring on it!"

Other fans praised Molly-Mae's postpartum confidence, applauding her "dreamy" curves and commenting: "You look even more amazing after having Bambi."

When did Molly-Mae Hague give birth?

© Instagram Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter Bambi in January

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their first child together on 23 January 2023. Taking to Instagram to announce their joyous news, the reality TV star penned: "I can't believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me…"

She continued: "It doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment. There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes.

© Instagram Molly Mae shared on Instagram: "To my new mums out there who are reading this… when people say ‘it gets easier’ it really isn’t just a passing comment. You’ve got this."

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury engaged?

Molly-Mae and Tommy have left fans hoping for an engagement announcement ever since the duo coupled up on ITV's Love Island in 2018.

© Instagram Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island 2018

The pair have yet to confirm any plans to tie the knot, despite sparking engagement rumours following their trip to New York last year.

Marriage does appear to be on the cards, however. Speaking on the Love Island: What Happened Next show, Molly-Mae joked: "I mean, I am literally just waiting for the ring now."

She later hosted a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and her followers asked about her wedding plans. One fan wrote: "Do you want a big wedding or a small? [sic]." To that Molly-Mae responded confidently saying: "Huge."

She went on to say that she only has "about three family members" and teased fans by writing: "Maybe I’ll just invite all you lot."

